GMB viewers slam ‘irrelevant’ Nicola Bulley update as they rally around her family

Nicola disappeared on January 27

The latest Nicola Bulley update has been branded “irrelevant” by Good Morning Britain viewers today.

Police have recently said that Nicola had suffered with “significant issues with alcohol” in the past which were brought on by her “ongoing struggles with the menopause”.

These issues had resurfaced in recent months, police said.

Police had previously said that mother-of-two Nicola had “specific vulnerabilities” that made her a “high-risk” missing person.

Nicola Bulley update

The latest news was discussed on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain as Kate Hemingway reported on the update.

Kate explained to viewers today: “[Police have] taken the unusal step really of revealing this level of information about a missing person, this extremely private information really to Nicola, Paul [her partner] and their family.

“But they say that they’ve done that and taken that decision mainly to prevent further speculation so people can get a better understanding of the investigation that they are working on.”

The correspondent continued: “They also revealed in a press conference yesterday that two weeks prior to Nicola going missing, that officers and health professionals were called to the couple’s house.

“They say that was in connection with a concern for welfare but no arrests were made.”

A clip of the police’s press conference on Wednesday was then played.

The information is irrelevant to helping find her.

In it, Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police said: “As soon as [Nicola] was reported missing, following the information that was provided to the police by her partner Paul, and based on a number of specific vulnerabilities that we were made aware of, Nicola was graded as high risk.”

Following the latest update, viewers have shared their thoughts.

Many hit out at the show on Twitter and the police were revealing the information, with some saying it’s “irrelevant”.

One tweeted: “The information is irrelevant to helping find her.”

Another wrote: “This is a missing person, not a criminal. Dredging up any struggles she may or may not have had is completely irrelevant. Where is the empathy for her family at this time, and indeed Nicola if she is found safe and well?”

Someone else added: “Whatever happened to ‘privacy’ absolutely shameful reporting!!!”

However, someone said: “I totally respect why the police didn’t tell everyone what Nicola is going through, I hope #nicola returns home soon my heart is with Nicola’s husband her baby girls, family and friends.”

Another wrote: “Why not respect the family’s privacy? What business do we have knowing that?”

Someone else added: “What do Nicola’s family and friends, work colleagues have to say about that?”

