Good Morning Britain fans’ shocking theory about Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley

Good Morning Britain fans have revealed a shocking theory about Susanna Reid and stand-in co-host Richard Madeley.

The comments came to light on social media as the pair presented the show today (March 9).

One look on Twitter reveals that Richard isn’t exactly popular with GMB viewers.

And now they’ve tweeted to suggest that show anchor Susanna feels the same.

Good Morning Britain fans think they’ve spotted a frosty atmosphere between Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley (Credit: ITV)

What did Good Morning Britain fans say about Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley?

They’ve claimed that she doesn’t exactly seem enamoured with him.

One said: “Not feeling much love for Richard Madeley from his co-host Susanna Reid this morning.”

“I think Susannah’s given up any pretence of liking Richard Madeley this morning,” said another.

Read more: Richard Madeley reveals ‘angry’ confrontation with viewer who ‘loathed’ him

A third commented: “Susanna Reid’s face whenever Richard speaks is brilliant. I wonder how long she can do this for. The internal screaming is real,” they claimed.

“Exactly what I was thinking today,” another replied. “The poor woman must be close to combusting due to all that internal screaming. Every sentence he utters is pure cringe/infuriating nonsense.”

“She has the patience of a saint,” another concluded.

Her face when the cameras are off them ! pic.twitter.com/OWaiBljtjZ — Andy Jones (@andybjones) March 9, 2022

What has Susanna said about Richard?

Chatting to Fabulous over the weekend, Susanna said that she embraces all of her stand-in co-hosts and their unique skills.

Susanna also said that all of them are “accomplished in their own ways”.

She added that she doesn’t have any sway over who sits next to her on the show either.

Read more: GMB fans accuse Richard Madeley of ‘scaremongering’ and fuelling panic buying

“I don’t have a veto. There’s a general discussion, then there’s names that come up. Me and the bosses, we’re in the same place. We all know what works and what doesn’t,” she said.

Susanna added: “It’s embracing this wheel of other presenters who bring different dynamics, different interests, different insights and different ways of being on the programme, which is really interesting for people.

“All of them are accomplished in their own ways. My job really is all about making the partnership work. Wherever that strength is, my role is very much to try to weave that in,” she said.

So what do you think of the fan theory? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.