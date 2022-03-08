GMB viewers accuse Richard Madeley of ’scaremongering’ and promoting panic buying

GMB host Richard Madeley has been accused of “scaremongering” by viewers.

The controversial ITV presenter regularly riles up viewers, and today (March 8) was no different.

Richard and his co-star, Susanna Reid, were discussing the war that’s currently raging between Russia and Ukraine.

The fighting has sparked rising energy prices, and Richard speculated that some products could soon be in short supply.

Brits grew angry over panic buying during the COVID-19 pandemic, and viewers feared Richard’s “scaremongering” could spark repeat behaviour.

GMB viewers rage as Richard Madeley appears to encourage panic buying

“Richard Madeley ensuring all the idiots go and panic buy again #GMB,” said one annoyed viewer.

A second ranted: “Petrol rises, Gas and Electricity rising. Struggling to survive but I bet Richard Madeley with his 200k fee for a few days in the castle helps him.”

“Everyone now getting their coats on rushing to fill up cars and stockpile food,” said a third.

“This morning’s coverage by @GMB has been disgraceful, most of it steered by Richard Madeley.

“Madeley who has done nothing but fearmonger and act like this is all some kind of game, he’s practically been salivating whilst talking about nuclear weapons,” said a third viewer.

Another fan argued: “#Gmb you can do so much better than Richard Madeley.”

Richard Madeley reduces any serious topic to a parody, simply by opening his mouth, he thinks he comes across as a hard hitting, knowledgeable journalist………..he really isn’t. #GMB — KayCKaye. 🌱Ⓥ🦁🐶🐮🙅🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ (@kck1965) March 8, 2022

Richard Madeley ensuring all the idiots go and panic buy again 🙄🙄🙄 #GMB — ♡ Laura ♡ (@mizlauralou) March 8, 2022

While another added: “Richard Madeley reduces any serious topic to a parody, simply by opening his mouth, he thinks he comes across as a hard-hitting, knowledgeable journalist… he really isn’t.”

Should Brits be stockpiling?

Queues have already been seen at pumping stations up and down the UK over the last week.

However, such panic is needless. The UK buys only 6% of its crude oil from Russia.

Elsewhere on the show, Richard sparked anger following an interview with Ukrainian MP, Lesia Vasylenko.

