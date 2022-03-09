GMB host Richard Madeley has opened up on a past confrontation with a viewer who “loathed and despised” him.

The presenter, 65, was on holiday with his family in Cornwall when he came across the angry viewer.

However, the relaxing break soon took a turn following their encounter.

GMB Richard Madeley opens up on encounter

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Richard said: “I remember once, on a perfect summer’s morning I was walking along the cliff near our house in Cornwall and as I came round a bend in the path I saw this large man coming towards me.

“I could see from 50 paces that a) this guy knew who I was, and b) loathed me.”

As the man drew closer and “glared” at him, Richard decided to ask about his morning.

However, the man gave a “guttural growl” back at the host.

Richard went on to explain that he came face-to-face with the man for a second time.

He went on: “I was coming back along the path 45 minutes later and I saw him coming from the other direction, and this time as we approached I could see that he had thought of something to say.

“I said, ‘We meet again,’ and he said, ‘I just want you to know that everything you’ve ever done, everything you’ve ever said, everything you ever will say or do, I loathe and despise.'”

Thankfully, Richard managed to laugh off the encounter.

It isn’t the first time Richard has opened up on dealing with critics.

Richard ‘couldn’t give a stuff’ about critics

Earlier this month, the host revealed he “couldn’t give a stuff” about viewers who complain about him on GMB.

It came after he was hit with Ofcom complaints after viewers accused him of “playing down” death threats.

Speaking about the backlash, he told the Express: “I really, genuinely, couldn’t give a stuff because I know that it doesn’t matter.

“I’m still here and I’m still being asked to work and nobody spits on me in the street, there is no impact in the real world.”

In addition, Richard said: “It doesn’t have any affect at all. I’ve never had a contract withdrawn or altered. It doesn’t cross over into real life.”

Since then, the presenter has came under fire for “scaremongering” viewers.

Meanwhile, others have complained over a recent interview with Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko.

