Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid was forced into a last-minute outfit change before this morning’s show (Wednesday, March 1).

The star’s initial outfit was too much like the background, meaning she had to change quickly into an outfit that was a little too racy for TV at first!

Susanna’s outfit minutes before the show began today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid outfit change

Today’s edition of GMB saw Susanna co-hosting the show alongside Ed Balls once more.

What viewers didn’t realise, however, was that it had been a very hectic couple of minutes leading up to the show’s airing this morning.

Susanna had initially turned up on set wearing a patterned pink dress.

However, according to the star, producers were concerned that she looked too much like the background.

This meant that at two minutes to six this morning, Susanna was forced into an outfit change.

The star then hosted the show wearing a red dress. Later in the show, the dress was buttoned up with a brooch.

Susanna spoke about her outfit change during a segment where they discussed Aubrey Plaza’s headline-grabbing dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night (February 26).

Susanna’s second choice of outfit (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid forced into last minute change on Good Morning Britain

During the segment, Susanna said: “Oh yeah, I had a bit of an outfit, wardrobe crisis this morning.

“I put an outfit on that seemed to blend into the background, so the director with two minutes to spare said, ‘Is there anything else in your wardrobe?’.”

It was a last-minute cover-up job!

She then continued, saying: “So, at two minutes to six, nipped into the wardrobe, found this, didn’t realise it needed a bit more buttoning up. It was a last-minute cover-up job!”

“I’ve never ever read a news headline from the autocue while simultaneously trying to unzip you from the back!” Ed quipped.

The GMB host hit back recently (Credit: ITV)

Susanna hits back

Susanna’s wardrobe blunder comes not long after she hit back at a troll after they made a snide comment about an intimate confession she made.

Over the weekend, in an interview with The Times, Susanna revealed she wakes up at 3.40am to host GMB.

She also claimed that her first coffee of the day comes at 4.25am.

Susanna shared a link to the article on Twitter.

However, one of her followers wasn’t too impressed with her confession.

“Three day week; term time only..heart bleeds,” they tweeted.

“Don’t let it do that Sue,” Susanna fired back, silencing the troll.

