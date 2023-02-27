Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid hits back as she’s slammed over intimate confession

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid hit back at a troll after she made an intimate confession about her personal life recently.

The 52-year-old recently revealed that she gets up at 3.40am to host GMB – but one fan wasn’t impressed.

Susanna spoke about her personal life recently (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid makes intimate admission

Susanna has recently opened up about what she gets up to in a day.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Susanna revealed that she gets up at 3.40am to host GMB.

She claims that she jumps into the car that takes her to the studio in her pyjamas and has her first coffee at 4.25am.

My mornings are intense with the adrenaline of live news.

Despite not managing to eat before the show, Susanna confessed that she does sneak snacks in between the ad breaks.

Once her shift hosting the show is done, Susanna then rushes home to have a nap until lunchtime.

“My mornings are intense with the adrenaline of live news, so switching off is hard. I’m perfectly happy with my own company — I talk to people all day, I have a terrific team and I love my close-knit family,” she said.

The 52-year-old gets up at 3.40am to host GMB (Credit: ITV)

Susanna hits back at trolls

Susanna posted a link to the interview on her Twitter yesterday (Sunday, February 26).

In a tweet for her 906.1k followers to see, she wrote: “My Life in a Day – interview in Sunday Times Mag.

“Begins with an alarm call at 3.40am [wink face emoji]”.

Not all of GMB star’s followers were impressed though.

“Three day week; term time only..heart bleeds [broken heart emoji],” one of them sarcastically wrote.

Susanna was quick to fire back though.

“Don’t let it do that Sue [heart emoji],” Susanna replied.

Susanna sparked backlash last week (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid sparks backlash in Ukraine

In other Susanna-related news, the host of GMB came under fire last week for her behaviour during a special report on the show.

Last week saw Susanna reporting live from Ukraine.

She was reporting on Joe Biden’s historic visit to the country’s capital. She also had an interview with the First Lady of Ukraine.

However, some viewers were unimpressed, with some even branding the star a “drama queen” for her “dramatic” reporting.

“Awful reporting from #Susanna on #GMB. It’s excruciating to watch her. The way she tries to make everything more dramatic with her stilted speech and big announcements. No need. The stories speak for themselves. Get her off!! #DramaQueen,” one viewer tweeted.

“Susanna and #GMB absolutely nauseating this morning. Moreso than usual,” another wrote.

However, not everyone was against the star.

“You are doing a fantastic job out there,” one fan tweeted the star.

