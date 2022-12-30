Good Morning Britain star Scarlette Douglas has opened up about a heartbreaking loss she experienced while she was in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle.

The 35-year-old, known for presenting A Place in the Sun, competed in this year’s instalment of I’m A Celeb.

She was the second campmate to be ejected via public vote, with Loose Women panellist Charlene White being the first.

Scarlette Douglas was the 2nd evictee of I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Scarlette appeared on Good Morning Britain today (December 30). During a segment on charities, she opened up about a recent death that left her “devastated”.

Inspired by the harrowing ordeal, the TV presenter also made a special pledge to help out with a certain upsetting condition.

Scarlette Douglas on Good Morning Britain

Talking to Charlotte Hawkins and new host Gordon Smart earlier today, Scarlette explained her involvement in the show’s One Million Minutes campaign. The scheme encourages people to spend time working for a good cause.

While discussing the topic, Scarlette revealed how the recent death of her neighbour, Harry, has left her grief-stricken.

She confessed: “I’m absolutely going to pledge. It’s super important.

Scarlette Douglas told GMB hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Gordon Smart about her recent encounter with grief (Credit: ITV)

“I would like to pledge some more minutes to my late neighbour Harry. He was 91 and passed away while I was in the jungle and I was devastated.

“He lost his wife to Alzheimer’s unfortunately and he now has a charity… Singing Down Memory Lane.”

Scarlette added: “They all get together every week to sing along and help those with Alzheimer’s. So, I’m going to go sing along and donate my minutes.”

Scarlette pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood

It wasn’t just her neighbour Harry that Scarlette chose to remember on GMB today. She also paid tribute to fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood, whose death announcement came yesterday (December 29). She was 81.

Scarlette pointed towards her fashion accessory worn as a tribute to Vivienne Westwood (Credit: YouTube)

On the show this morning, Scarlette pointed to the necklace she was wearing. She then said: “This is for her. I have worn that.”

Vivienne was revered for her rebellious punk antics. In a viral video from 2020, the fashion legend even gets into a verbal altercation with IAC alum and BBC newsreader Victoria Derbyshire over controversial figure Julian Assange.

Read more: Scarlette Douglas slams trolling over her reaction to co-star’s cancer diagnosis

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.