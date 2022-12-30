Scarlette Douglas with Gordon Smart on Good Morning Britain
TV

Scarlette Douglas reveals ‘devastating’ loss while she was on I’m A Celebrity as she makes ‘pledge’ on GMB

The TV presenter opened up about the loss on GMB this morning

By Entertainment Daily

Good Morning Britain star Scarlette Douglas has opened up about a heartbreaking loss she experienced while she was in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle.

The 35-year-old, known for presenting A Place in the Sun, competed in this year’s instalment of I’m A Celeb.

She was the second campmate to be ejected via public vote, with Loose Women panellist Charlene White being the first.

Scarlette Douglas speaking on I'm A Celebrity after exit
Scarlette Douglas was the 2nd evictee of I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Scarlette appeared on Good Morning Britain today (December 30). During a segment on charities, she opened up about a recent death that left her “devastated”.

Inspired by the harrowing ordeal, the TV presenter also made a special pledge to help out with a certain upsetting condition.

Scarlette Douglas on Good Morning Britain

Talking to Charlotte Hawkins and new host Gordon Smart earlier today, Scarlette explained her involvement in the show’s One Million Minutes campaign. The scheme encourages people to spend time working for a good cause.

While discussing the topic, Scarlette revealed how the recent death of her neighbour, Harry, has left her grief-stricken.

She confessed: “I’m absolutely going to pledge. It’s super important.

Scarlette Douglas smiling on Good Morning Britain today
Scarlette Douglas told GMB hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Gordon Smart about her recent encounter with grief (Credit: ITV)

“I would like to pledge some more minutes to my late neighbour Harry. He was 91 and passed away while I was in the jungle and I was devastated.

“He lost his wife to Alzheimer’s unfortunately and he now has a charity… Singing Down Memory Lane.”

Scarlette added: “They all get together every week to sing along and help those with Alzheimer’s. So, I’m going to go sing along and donate my minutes.”

Scarlette pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood

It wasn’t just her neighbour Harry that Scarlette chose to remember on GMB today. She also paid tribute to fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood, whose death announcement came yesterday (December 29). She was 81.

Scarlette Douglas during A Place in the Sun
Scarlette pointed towards her fashion accessory worn as a tribute to Vivienne Westwood (Credit: YouTube)

On the show this morning, Scarlette pointed to the necklace she was wearing. She then said: “This is for her. I have worn that.”

Vivienne was revered for her rebellious punk antics. In a viral video from 2020, the fashion legend even gets into a verbal altercation with IAC alum and BBC newsreader Victoria Derbyshire over controversial figure Julian Assange.

YouTube video player

Read more: Scarlette Douglas slams trolling over her reaction to co-star’s cancer diagnosis 

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.

Related Topics

Good Morning Britain I'm A Celebrity... Scarlette Douglas

Trending Articles

Jamie Laing looks awkard on Lorraine
Jamie Laing rushed to hospital as health condition ‘got out of control’
King Charles wearing a suit and Maximilian, Margrave of Baden smiling
King Charles grieving for another family member months after loss of Queen
Emmerdale's David is looking upset and, in a bubble, Jacob is looking guilty
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jacob’s huge mistake pushes David over the edge?
James and Ola Jordan smiling at events
James and Ola Jordan make big announcement: ‘This is a huge day for us’
Princess Kate Middleton smiling and Prince William chatting
Princess Kate’s touching comment about ‘helping William’ during Christmas appearance
David Walliams walking in the street wearing a brown suit
BGT 2023: Show shake-up planned after complaints from viewers?