Robert Rinder’s Good Morning Britain journey is at an end, for now, the barrister announced earlier today (Wednesday, August 24).

The 44-year-old revealed that this will be his last time hosting GMB for a while, leaving fans devastated.

Good Morning Britain.. Last day for a while. A privilege to be gifted a platform to put truth to power for all of us. Thank you ⁦⁦@GMB⁩ and the brilliant team.

Robert Rinder’s Good Morning Britain announcement

Over the last couple of days, Rob has been hosting GMB alongside Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh.

However, earlier today, Rob made a sad announcement on his Twitter.

The 44-year-old revealed that this is set to be his last time hosting the show “for a while”.

Uploading a selfie of himself and Kate in the studio, he wrote: “Good Morning Britain. Last day for a while.”

He then continued, saying: “A privilege to be gifted a platform to put truth to power for all of us.”

He then thanked GMB and the “brilliant” team, including Kate, Ranvir, and Charlotte Hawkins.

Fans are gutted about Rob’s news (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Rob’s news

Plenty of Rob’s 228.4k followers took to the comments to react to the news. It’s safe to say that many were disappointed.

“Oh! What a shame – @GMB please make this a permanent thing… articulate, well-mannered, intelligent, and fair discussions this week, I have thoroughly enjoyed it – @RobbieRinder please come back very soon!!” one viewer tweeted.

“GMB, listen to the viewers, read the comments… he’s your man!! Congratulations Rob on a great week,” another wrote.

“Can’t you stay for a while longer, Rob? You have been superb as always, insightful, honest, forthright, and funny. You will be missed my friend, please hurry back,” a third said.

“Been a pleasure to have your company, knowledge, and insight. Hope it’s not too long before you’re back. You have been a breath of fresh air,” another commented.

Rob paid tribute to Kate yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Robert Rinder on Good Morning Britain

Rob had viewers reaching for their tissues yesterday (Tuesday, August 23) after he paid an emotional tribute to co-star Kate.

His tribute came after her documentary, Caring For Derek, was nominated for a National Television Award.

Calling her “sunshine in human form”, Rob said: “I just want to say, you model the possibility against a backdrop of darkness. Of being light in every sense.”

“I’m going to use language from my grandma, I’m kvelling. I’m so proud of you today,” he continued.

“Your amazing documentary Caring For Derek being shortlisted for a National TV Award and your capacity to use the platform you have for change, for authenticity, just makes me proud to know you.”

“Oh, that’s so lovely,” Kate gushed.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub

