Linda Robson appeared on Good Morning Britain today (July 1) and addressed rumours of a rift with her Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke.

Linda was also asked about a supposed rift with host Kate Garraway.

And appeared happy to clear up both rumours.

What did Linda Robson say on Good Morning Britain today?

Speaking to Good Morning Britain hosts Kate and co-host Adil Ray, Linda was asked about her rift with long-time friend Pauline.

And it was something she flatly denied.

“I haven’t had a falling out with Pauline Quirke, she doesn’t want to act any more,” Linda declared.

“Because we did a Christmas special, Pauline doesn’t want to act any more, she wants to concentrate on her academy, that’s all.

“There’s no falling out whatsoever. She just doesn’t want to act any more and you’ve got to respect her wishes and that.”

Speaking about co-star Lesley Joseph, she added: “They asked us if we’d like to do it and we said we were very happy to do it. And it was a really good Christmas special.”

So would Linda ever do a spin-off on her own, Adil wondered?

“I’m not sure I could do it on my own. I’d have to have witchy-poo with me, Lesley Joseph,” she answered.

So what did Linda say about her rift with Kate Garraway?

Kate explained: “So Adil was trying to say that you and I had a rift because we used to be neighbours.”

“We never had no rift,” said Linda.

“We had no rift at all. We loved each other,” Kate confirmed.

“So who left the neighbourhood?” Adil pushed?

“Kate,” Linda explained. “She left for a bigger garden.”

“I left for a garden. It wasn’t about scale, I didn’t have one at all,” Kate giggled.

