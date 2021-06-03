Loose Women star Linda Robson has revealed that her mum “turned against” her former Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke.

Linda made the admission on today’s Loose Women (June 3), which featured a live performance from Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow.

Ahead of his arrival in the studio, Linda and the girls got to work at setting the world to rights.

Of course, Linda and Pauline’s friendship has come under scrutiny of late.

And it wasn’t long before Pauline came up in conversation.

What did Linda say on Loose Women today?

Linda spoke about her memories of sitting down to watch ITV soap Emmerdale, doubtless prompted by the fact that ex-EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White was on the panel.

Loose Women favourite Linda admitted sitting down to watch Emmerdale with her family and said that her mother was a huge fan of the show.

Until Pauline Quirke appeared in it, it would seem.

Pauline appeared in the ITV soap for two years from 2010, playing Hazel Rhodes – the rude mother of Jackson Walsh.

Of course, Emmerdale fans will know that she and Aaron Dingle helped her son to die after he was paralysed in an accident.

Hazel left the village shortly after.

So what did Linda say about Pauline?

Linda admitted that her mum “turned against” Pauline during her time on the show.

She revealed: “There was a time when Pauline Quirke was in it [Emmerdale] and she played a really nasty character and she [Linda’s mum] turned against Pauline!

“She went: ‘Oh, I never knew that she was like that!'”

Linda admitted she did stick up for her old pal, though.

She said: “I’m going: ‘Mum, it’s a soap! It’s not real, honestly.’

“[Pauline] played the part so well that she believed it.”

Birds of a Feather has reportedly now been axed (Credit: ITV)

So why did Pauline leave Birds of a Feather?

Pauline was absent for the show’s 30th anniversary special and the 2020 Christmas episode.

There were recently reports that, because she is reluctant to return, ITV has axed the series.

However, reports of a feud are wide of the mark, Linda has insisted.

She said: “Pauline just chose not to do Birds of a Feather. She wants to concentrate on her acting academy, that’s that.

“We’ve known each other since we were 10. We’re friends.”

