Good Morning Britain viewers are divided regarding the show’s new host Gordon Smart. It comes after some avid fans found out about his career history.

Yesterday (November 29) saw the introduction of the new Good Morning Britain presenter. For his first gig on the show, Gordon was partnered with Charlotte Hawkins.

It’s not the first shake-up the show has seen in recent days. I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas has replaced entertainment expert Richard Arnold for 2022’s festive period.

Gordon Smart made his GMB debut presenting alongside Charlotte Hawkins (Credit: YouTube)

Still, after only two days in his new role, Gordon has left some GMB fans feeling uncomfortable with his appointment. They didn’t hold back as they took to social media to express their opinions.

Gordon Smart upsets Good Morning Britain viewers

During yesterday’s show, Charlotte introduced Gordon to audience members who may not be familiar with the 42-year-old.

She said to him: “Journalist. Radio host. Podcaster. You’ve done a number of things over the years.

“People will remember you as editor of the Scottish Sun, deputy editor of The Sun. You’ve been entertainment editor of The Sun, interviewed however many greats over the years.”

It’s Gordon’s long stint working for The Sun that elicited some pretty big opinions being shared on apps like Facebook and Twitter.

Gordon’s history as a journalist left a sour taste in some GMB viewers’ mouths (Credit: YouTube)

One user tweeted: “Good morning, just got up, made coffee, switched on #GMB, heard the words and now a new presenter, previous editor of Scottish Sun. Switched straight off! Read the room!”

A second aggrieved viewer wrote: “Shame on @GMB for having a former editor of The Sun as a new presenter and chuckling at their headlines.”

A third said: “Used to work at The Sun newspaper, changed to BBC.”

A fourth user quipped: “Oh no, ex-Sun journalist. Time to turn to the BBC.”

Gordon Smart’s first GMB appearance did delight some fans (Credit: YouTube)

Some GMB fans praise Gordon

Despite some backlash, Gordon still proved popular among some of the show’s viewers.

“Fresh new face, you’re doing really well mate with your switch from radio/broadcasting to TV,” one user tweeted about the host. “Please @GMB add Gordon to a regular slot please.”

Another remarked: “Great to see another new younger face at last. Shame about his CV but happy to give him another chance.”

One viewer even swooned over him. They wrote: “Please tell me Gordon Smart is in for the long haul? Such a breath of fresh air. And who doesn’t want to wake up to that beautiful accent every day?”

Gordon also hosted Good Morning Britain today and appeared to win over viewers.

