Gordon Smart made his GMB debut today (December 29) and viewers were quick to deliver their verdict.

The 42-year-old former newspaper journalist is hosting the ITV show on Thursday and Friday, alongside Charlotte Hawkins, this week.

As the show began, Gordon shared his first-day nerves with viewers watching a home.

He told Charlotte: “It’s been very surreal the past three years sitting in my pants watching this show and here I am watching you. I feel like I’ve had the right experience to be here sitting beside you.

“[I’ve been] working in newspapers a long time in the entertainment beat and then politics in Scotland and then a bit of time in radio for the last five years doing music, then politics recently.

“So, I’ve set myself up for a huge fall, Charlotte… but it’s great to be beside you.”

Gordon Smart and Charlotte Hawkins presented GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers share their verdict on Gordon Smart

As he made his debut, GMB viewers were quick to share their opinions on social media. However, thankfully for Gordon, they all seemed to have the same consensus.

“Good morning Gordon and Charlotte, nice to see a new good-looking face,” wrote one pleased viewer.

A second tweeted: “#GMB has filled our post-Christmas morning stockings with this delightful Scottish hunk @gordonsmart. Mornings just got easier to wake up!”

Who’s the new guy? More of him please!

Another complimented his presenting technique, saying: “Rather enjoying Gordon’s style of presenting. Confident, calm, professional – and a bit of a twinkle in the eye. Heck of a lot better than most other male presenters on #GMB (no names mentioned)!”

While others urged ITV to hire Gordon on a full-time basis, adding: “Get Gordon on permanently, great addition #GMB.”

“Hope Gordon Smart becomes a regular presenter on GMB – he and Charlotte are great together,” said another.

“Who’s the new guy? More of him please!” another added.

Gordon went down a treat with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Gordon previously announced news of his role on the show on his Twitter account this week.

He posted a picture of himself sitting in the GMB studio, and wrote: “Looking forward to making my debut hosting @GMB this Thursday and Friday with @CharlotteHawkins.

“See you bright and early at 6am, 29th and 30th December. Good Morning Britain!” added the presenter.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing stable of talent, in front and behind the camera, on Good Morning Britain.

“So many of the issues facing the country right now are close to home and I’m relishing the chance to join the debate.”

Read more: GMB: Kate Garraway called out over ‘rude’ behaviour towards Ben Shephard

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.