Steph and Dom Parker are perhaps the most famous and celebrated of all Gogglebox stars.

This bed and breakfast owning couple were famous for their boozy antics.

But sadly they stepped away from the popular Channel 4 show in 2016.

However, they are gone but certainly not forgotten by Gogglebox fans.

So what are they up to these days? And why did they leave in the first place?

Let’s take a look…

Why did Steph and Dom Parker leave Gogglebox?

Steph and Dom Parker announced they’d be leaving Gogglebox in October 2016.

At the time they said they were leaving to move on to other projects, and there were no hard feelings involved.

They also said they hoped their departure would make room for new stars on the show.

Steph and Dom said in a joint statement: “We think it’s important that everyone gets their chance to be on Gogglebox and give their opinion.

While Steph said: “You can have too much of a good thing, so you can’t overdo it, we just felt it was time.

“We’ve got other projects and not a lot of time.”

What happened to their hotel? Did it go bust?

Unfortunately their posh hotel, The Salutation, went bust last year.

Dom confirmed: “We are sorry to confirm that The Salutation Hotel Ltd, which has been managing The Salutation, has indeed become insolvent.”

The hotel is a Grade I Listed building and according to Steph and Dom ‘boomed’ with booking requests following their popularity on Gogglebox.

Despite this, it had racked up debts of £2 million by 2020.

It is understood that the hotel’s closure led to 33 people losing their jobs.

As of March 2021, the property is for sale at an asking price of £5 million.

Did Anna Kendrick stay at their hotel?

Yes, Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick enjoyed a stay at The Salutation.

While on The Graham Norton she said she couldn’t get over Dom’s very posh accent.

And she even did an impression of it to his face – assuming he was also putting on an act.

But it was only years later that she realised he was the real deal, and his posh voice is authentic.

Anna explained: “I was back in the country several years later and they were on TV on Gogglebox because it was Steph and Dom.

“So, they actually talk like that and I was accidentally making fun of them to their face.”



What are Steph and Dom up to in 2021?

Steph and Dom now live in London with their son Max, 20 and daughter Honor, 17. And of course their little Dachshund, Gigi.

They seem to be keeping a fairly low profile on social media.

However, they did an ad for On The Beach this January.

We expect once lockdown is lifted they’ll have some new exciting projects up their sleeve.

Are they friends with Nigel Farage?

It is unknown if Steph and Dom are personal friends with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

But he was a guest at their hotel for the Channel 4 special – Steph & Dom meet Nigel Farage.

The one off special aired in 2014 and the trio got rather sozzled.

Nigel even spilled champagne on his trousers.

Which led Steph to declare: “I’m gonna have to get you out of those trousers” and offered him a hilarious choice of replacements.

How many children to Steph and Dom have?

Steph and Dom just have the two children – Honor and Max.

Max was the subject of another Channel 4 special – Steph & Dom: Can Cannabis Save Our Son?

Here they explored how cannabis could potentially prevent Max from having epileptic fits.

In addition to suffering from epilepsy, he is also autistic and has the mental age of six.

Dom said he would cry over his son’s quality of life. But soon realised that Max is happier than many.

He explained to the Daily Mail: “On reflection, it is all a matter of how you look at these things. One of the things that keeps me going is that he has no worries, life is not a dark place for him.

“He has to take so much medication it leaves him with little energy, but he is cheeky and funny.”

When is Gogglebox back on?

Gogglebox continues on Fridays at 9pm.

