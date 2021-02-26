Gogglebox is the feel-good series that showcases everyday families as they settle down for a night of telly.

Despite its relatively innocent premise, this Channel 4 show has experienced some serious scandal and shock exits in its time.

Here we take a look at the most surprising exits and firings so far…

From Gogglebox to UKIP

One of the first Gogglebox families to be axed was for a rather unexpected reason.

Andrew Michael of the Michaels family decided to run as an MP for UKIP.

The budding politician ran as an MP for Hastings and Rye in 2014.

The family were booted off the show because of his political move.

However, he failed to be elected and gave up his short-lived political career soon after.

And the family were back on Gogglebox by September 2015!

Andrew told The Sun at the time that he gave up his ambitions partly so his family could be back on the popular show.

He said: “I have a responsibility to keep my family happy after they supported me last autumn.

“That was a big deal for us. They supported me then so it’s my time to support them now.”

Steph and Dom Parker

Steph and Dom Parker were absolutely beloved for their drunken television observations.

This ultra posh couple were almost always sozzled as they offered up their telly musings.

They even had their own special in which they hosted former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

The couple ran a hotel from their plush home, and mysteriously left Gogglebox after four years on the show.

Fans were aghast, but they left in 2016 to work on other projects.

In addition to running their stunning bed and breakfast, they appeared in a slew of other reality and competition shows.

This included Celebrity Masterchef, The Jump, Hunted and regular appearance on This Morning.

Sadly their hotel, The Salutation, went bust last year, leaving 33 staff out of work.

The Gilbeys

The Essex based Gilbey family were a fast favourite when they joined the franchise in series two.

However, their stint was short-lived, as son George entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2014.

A Channel 4 producer said the family were lured by the Channel 5 pay check at the time.

And George even managed to reach the final.

But they were then allowed to rejoin in 2016 despite the CBB appearance.

In 2018, George was found guilty of attacking his ex-girlfriend in a drunken rage.

George has since been embroiled in another controversy, and served three months in prison in 2019.

The reality star was found drink-driving after being caught almost three times over the limit.

He no longer appears on the show, but his parents are still part of the Gogglebox family.

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt is without a doubt the most famous star to come out of Gogglebox.

But she forced her whole family off the show in 2016 when she competed on I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!

Fortunately it was a huge gamble that certainly paid off – as she won the series.

This led to her appearing as a presenter on Saturday Night Takeaway and co-hosting a spin-off for I’m A Celebrity.

Although she’s said to have amassed a multimillion pound fortune – her fame has not been without scandal.

She and her family starred in the Channel 4 series The British Tribe Next Door in 2019.

Here she lived in a replica of her home with her family next to a tribe in Namibia.

This led to outcries of racism in the press, and received 65 Ofcom complaints.

Meanwhile the year prior Scarlett was forced to admit that her bestselling weight loss dvd was a ‘sham.’

The star shed three stone but an exposé revealed that she hadn’t achieved the impressive loss simply from the dvd workouts.

But rather she’d secretly attended a tough boot camp retreat in Switzerland prior to filming.

She’s since spoken of her regrets over the DVD, and is happy at her current size.

