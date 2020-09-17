Gogglebox sparked Ofcom complaints this week after the Michael family discussed younger people being blamed for aggravating the coronavirus pandemic.

The hit Channel 4 reality series returned on Friday (September 11) for all new episodes.

Gogglebox stars the Michael family sparked Ofcom complaints (Credit: Channel 4)

What did the Michael family say and why did viewers complain to Ofcom?

During the episode, the Michaels debated the view that it should be the ‘small group of people’ most at risk of dying from COVID-19 who should be self-isolating.

The family watched a news story on the government’s new rule of six, which forbids groups of more than six people meeting up in places such as pubs and parks.

Louis said on the programme: “As long as they’re not going clubbing and picking up 18 or 19 year olds and taking them back to [university] halls, things will be fine.

Boris Johnson’s ‘rule of six’ came into force this month (Credit: Number 10 / YouTube)

“It seems crazy that they were putting out all of these schemes like Eat Out To Help Out and trying basically to get everyone back to normal, and now they’re blaming young people.”

Alex, his sister, said she thought it was “backwards” that everyone was having to social distance, and not just the most vulnerable.

It just seems backwards to me because if there’s small group of people who are at risk of dying.

She said: “It just seems backwards to me because if there’s small group of people who are at risk of dying, then it should be them self-isolating – not the large group of young people.”

Louis and Alex bemoaned young people being blamed for a rise in COVID-19 cases (Credit: Channel 4)

Michaels argue people should have a ‘choice’

Alex went on to say that people should be given a “choice” regarding how they want to respond to the coronavirus figures.

She continued: ‘And also it should be their choice. Because if they’re aware of the risks and the statistics then it should be their choice whether they isolate or not. But to make everyone else put their lives on hold, it’s ridiculous.”

Since the episode aired, a spokesperson for Ofcom confirmed the regular had received complaints about the Michaels’ comments.

