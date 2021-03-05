New Gogglebox family The Baggs have hit back over rumours they’ve already been kicked off the show.

On Thursday it was reported that the family had been let go after just one season.

A source claimed that they’d never be on the show again.

The source told The Daily Star: “The Baggs family are out of the show and won’t be appearing anymore.

“They only lasted one series. It was short and sweet.”

The Baggs family’s debut was short-lived (Credit: Channel 4)

How have the Baggs reacted?

However, The Baggs say this simply isn’t the case.

Taking to Instagram, mum Lisa Baggs said this report was a “LIE”.

She shared a screen grab of the article and wrote: “I can categorically say this is a total LIE!

“Due to COVID restrictions we are unable to film the current series.

“Channel 4 have been wonderful to work with and we hope to be back one day soon.”

Her fans rallied round her and said they couldn’t wait for her and her family to return.

The Baggs are from Essex (Credit: Channel 4)

One user commented: “Oh my gosh this scared me so much xx.”

Whereas another user wrote: “Cannot wait to see you back on there.”

And a third fan penned: “Don’t worry we can’t wait to see you back!”

What did Joe Baggs say about Gogglebox?

Meanwhile, eldest son Joe took to his own Instagram to deny the story.

He also acknowledged there was some viewer backlash to his family on social media.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Joe wrote: “Frustrating to address this but we weren’t dropped. Due to the lockdown there aren’t enough cameras to go round to the entire cast and therefore we decided as a family to take a series off.”

He then continued with: “Of course there was criticism about us, the producers said this happens to all new families so it’s not uncommon and not a reason people get cut from the show.

“I guess this is just a bored journalist trying to pay his rent but thought I would get the facts straight.”

What’s more, this news comes just weeks after Gogglebox favourite Tom Malone Junior said he was leaving the show.

After six years on the Channel 4 hit, the professional dancer and TikTok star said he wanted to pursue other opportunities.

Tom explained: “So after years it’s finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.”

