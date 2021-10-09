Gogglebox viewers divided over Christmas advert

Gogglebox viewers were left divided over a Christmas advert airing during last night’s show.

As fans settled down to watch other people watching telly on Friday night (October 8), they were stunned during the commercial break when they heard carollers and saw festive trees!

Surely it’s just too early to be thinking about the season to be jolly? Or are we being a bit bah humbug?

What Christmas advert played during Gogglebox?

Very’s Christmas ad even poked fun at itself (Credit: Very)

The advert was for Very, who were encouraging people to start their Christmas shopping early. To be fair, with all the talk of supply issues across the news, they might have a point!

And the ad itself even poked fun at how early it was to be talking about Christmas. The featured family were decorating their tree as Halloween trick or treaters came round!

The children, in fancy dress costumes, were not impressed to be given mince pies as their Halloween treat.

Meanwhile, some of those watching Gogglebox were also unsure.

What did Gogglebox fans say about the advert?

Christmas in October? Certainly not! (Credit: Very)

Viewers were left divided over showing a Christmas advert in October – before Halloween and Bonfire Night.

There were those (few and far between) who were super-excited by talk of all things Christmas.

Oh my god I just saw my first Christmas add. Aaaahhhhhh so excited happy Christmas #11weeks #Gogglebox — Shellyfinnegan (@Shellyfinnegan8) October 8, 2021

Living for the Christmas adverts in October #gogglebox — Dave (@DavidMackayyy) October 8, 2021

And then there were others, in the majority, who thought it was ridiculous.

Some were really angry about it, and one questioned if they were going mad!

It’s the 8th October!! I’m all for Christmas spirit, but it’s way too early, I’ll have peaked by November!! #very #christmas #Gogglebox — Jo P (@jojop_lester) October 8, 2021

Am I going mad or have i just seen a Christmas advert 😳 #gogglebox — Josh Lawlor (@joshualawlor) October 8, 2021

Christmas advert, no no No NO #Gogglebox — 💙demelcy 💙 (@demelcy) October 8, 2021

What else happened on Gogglebox last night?

Squid Game left Goggleboxers Sophie and Pete shocked (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers were also annoyed about the show’s coverage of Netflix hit, Squid Game.

The Korean drama was screened to the Goggleboxers dubbed with English language voiceovers, rather than in its original language with subtitles.

Those who had already seen the drama felt the subtitles were far superior to the dubbing.

The Gogglebox cast were pretty shocked at the premise of Squid Game as people taking part in a series of challenges were ‘eliminated’ by being shot.

Meanwhile, other programmes the armchair critics viewed on Friday included the new David Attenborough show, and Dr Ranj’s Extreme Food Phobias. Also seen were Andrew Marr’s interview with Boris Johnson and Strictly Come Dancing.

Gogglebox usually airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

