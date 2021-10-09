Gogglebox fans ‘appalled’ over show’s Squid Game coverage

Gogglebox fans were left fuming on Friday night over the show’s coverage of Netflix drama Squid Game.

The smash-hit Korean drama airs on Netflix in its original language. However, there is the option to watch it dubbed into English.

The Goggleboxers were watching it with English language dubbing – and as a result viewers weren’t impressed.

Why were Gogglebox viewers unhappy over Squid Game?

Sophie and Pete weren’t keen on Squid Game (Credit: Channel 4)

Those watching at home said they were ‘appalled’ that the Goggleboxers weren’t watching it with subtitles.

They argued the dubbing was awful and the show so much better in its original language.

Fully mad about them watching the dubbed version without original subtitles, this is unacceptable #Gogglebox — jack blomfield (@j_m_e_blomfield) October 8, 2021

Gogglebox is showing the DUBBED version of Squid Game. Sacrilege! #Gogglebox — R@ymøñd 🍷 (@RaymondSouthorn) October 8, 2021

Why #Gogglebox is watching #SquidGame with English dubbing is beyond me. Korean is such a beautiful language if you are able to listen to it 🦑 🎲 — Harry Negus-Ross (@NegusRoss) October 8, 2021

NAA why are they watching the dubbed version PLS #Gogglebox — Dave (@DavidMackayyy) October 8, 2021

#Gogglebox sorry but this is the first time in hearing squid game dub and I’m appalled. — moo 🐮 (@molliemacks) October 8, 2021

I’m embarrassed for #Gogglebox that they made them watch Squid Game with the English dub! 🤣🤣🤣 — Jaime Dodd (@JDSuker) October 8, 2021

What is Squid Game on Netflix?

Park Hae-woo is the star of new Netflix series Squid Game (Credit: Netflix)

Squid Game on Netflix tells the story of a group of contestants who are lured into a competition to compete for a life-changing cash prize.

However, sadly for the 456 players, they quickly learn that there are some deadly consequences to taking part.

The Korean drama launched in late Spetember and was a hit, therefore quickly taking the top spot on the streaming service.

Although Netflix has yet to announce series two, it seems likely it will be commissioned.

What did the Gogglebox cast think of Squid Game?

No one could believe what they were watching (Credit: Channel 4)

The Gogglebox cast were stunned as the show unfolded before their eyes.

On screen, those taking part in the ‘game’ were being shot if they moved during the challenge.

Giles and Mary were concerned the main character wasn’t going to make it, meanwhile the Plummer brothers said: “What on God’s green earth did we just watch?”

The show ended with the Siddiqui family admitting they had played a similar game – but no one got shot in their version. Thank goodness!

What else featured on Gogglebox?

The families watched a number of shows last night, including Andrew Marr interviewing the prime minister Boris Johnson, and Dr Ranj’s Extreme Food Phobics.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing was a bit hit with the Goggleboxers, as was David Attenborough’s new show, in which the ostrich mating process was shown.

They also went over Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp going down earlier in the week.