Gogglebox viewers were charmed as Tom Malone Sr’s grandchildren make a surprise appearance to mark his birthday.

The TV star celebrated his birthday on April 19, with his son Tom Malone Jr wishing him many happy returns in an Instagram post at the time.

The celebrations continued in Friday night’s episode of the Channel 4 show when Tom Sr’s daughter Vanessa and grandkids turned up to sing him happy birthday and help him blow out the candles on his cake.

The Malone family joined the show in 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers were quick to gush over the family.

“Gorgeous grandchildren! #gogglebox,” one viewer posted on Twitter.

“The Malones grandkids have got so big,” said another.

“The Malones grandchildren are seriously cute! What a lovely family,” one viewer gushed.

“Great Gogglebox tonight – gorgeous children,” tweeted another.

Viewers gushed over the children (Credit: Channel 4)

Vanessa has previously paid tribute to her father, calling him “the best dad and grandad we could ever wish for”.

She said on Instagram: “You’re always there when we need you, you’re always true to your word and you never break a promise.

“You mean the world to us. Thank you for everything you have done, and continue to do for us every single day. A true hero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Malone (@vanessamalone)

Lorry driver Tom has been a Gogglebox favourite since he and his family – including Vanessa, Tom Jr and wife Julie – joined the show back in 2014.

Tom Jr left Gogglebox earlier this year, saying it was “time to put down the remote”.

What did Tom Malone Jr say about quitting Gogglebox?

The star posted a message on Twitter saying that he had “loved every minute” of being on Gogglebox and expressing his “eternal” gratitude to Channel 4.

“So after six and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox,” he wrote.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show.”

Tom Malone Jr has a new gig (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom Jr has landed a brand deal

Last month he revealed he had landed his first post-Gogglebox brand deal.

Tom Jr has signed a deal to become Head of Chair Testing for a business and homes solutions company called BiGDUG.

The role will apparently see the former couch potato offering his thoughts on a range of seating and rating the items in terms of comfort.

