Gogglebox star Ellie Warner proudly shows off huge new tattoo

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has given fans a first look at her incredible new tattoo.

The 28-year-old Channel 4 star proudly showed off her fresh inking on Instagram yesterday (October 20).

Following a trip to Goldroom tattoo studio in Leeds, Ellie flaunted the colour panther and peony design in view of her 125k followers.

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner showed off her incredible new tattoo (Credit: Channel 4)

The new tat adds to the hairdressers’ colourful collection.

Gushing over the new addition, Ellie wrote: “Obsessed.”

What else has Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner been up to?

Ellie and sister Izzi joined Gogglebox back in 2015.

The sisters share their hilarious views on popular TV programmes, much to the delight of viewers at home.

The Channel 4 star is ‘obsessed’ with her new colourful inking (Credit: Instagram Story/ellie__warner)

However, the duo recently left viewers disgusted as they discussed their ‘vile’ bathroom habits.

Ellie kicked off the conversation and said: “I don’t get the fear of pooing at work, I just bum pad it and flush straight away.”

Izzi joined in with her confession: “If I do have to, to the point where I’m touching cloth.

“Because even when I go at home, I have to tell Gram, ‘Don’t come within six feet of the toilet door’, I go in, lock the door and I put my music on.”

Ellie appears on Gogglebox alongside sister Izzi (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie took it one step further with her confession: “I poo with the toilet door open, I’ll have a conversation with Nat.”

The TV duo were also at the centre of controversy back in April, when Gogglebox viewers complained they broke social distancing rules during lockdown.

At the time of the complaints, a Channel 4 spokesperson revealed that they filmed recent episodes before Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement.

They added that going forward “stricter filming protocols” were in place and the safety of crew was paramount.

