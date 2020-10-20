Gogglebox favourite Lee Riley has taken to social media to gush over long-term partner Steve Mail on his 55th birthday.

The TV star, who features alongside best friend Jenny Newby on the Channel 4 show, appeared delighted as he posed next to his boyfriend for a sweet snap.

Lee and Steve recently reunited after being separated during lockdown – and they’re certainly making up for lost time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny And Lee (@jennyandlee_gogglebox) on Oct 19, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

What did Gogglebox’s Lee share about his partner Steve?

Marking Steve’s birthday on Instagram, the pair smiled as they held onto huge numbered balloons.

The Gogglebox star captioned the post: “Happy birthday to the better half at least your here to celebrate it together x.”

Clearly delighted with Lee’s efforts, Steve commented: “Despite been bloody cold I’m loving every minute been together on my special day thank you for spoiling me love you.”

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see the pair celebrating together.

Gogglebox’s Lee Riley posed alongside partner Steve Mail on his birthday (Credit: Channel 4)

One wrote: “One handsome guy for another! Just lush.”

A second asked: “Can’t we get the better other half on for a guest appearance?”

Who is Lee’s partner Steve?

It’s not often Lee is seen without best friend Jenny.

The pair, who joined Gogglebox in 2014, critique the week’s TV from the comfort of his mobile home.

Lee and Jenny joined the fourth series of Gogglebox back in 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

However, Lee and partner Steve have been together for years.

The couple have dated for nearly three decades, but were recently kept apart due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Steve mainly resides in Cyprus, while Lee lives in a caravan in Hull.

Soon after reuniting in August, the TV star delighted fans by sharing a shot from their holiday abroad.

The photo showed the lovers sporting glowing tans and matching white T-shirts as they enjoyed a drink at a local bar.

Lee paid tribute to the “love of his life” in the caption, writing: “Had the best time with the love of my life in our favourite restaurant, love you to the moon and back Lee Gogglebox.”

Meanwhile, last month, Jenny shared her own special message to Lee on his birthday.

She wrote, alongside a string of celebratory emojis: “A big happy birthday to my couch potato and best friend. Lee, have a great day. Much love to you. Jenny xx.”

