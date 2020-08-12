Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has undergone a major transformation in her latest Instagram snap.

The Channel 4 star, who appears alongside her brother Pete in the beloved series, decided to take advantage of lockdown and try out a brand new look.

Clearly happy with her new blonde hair, Sophie took to social media to show it off to her followers.

The TV personality took some of the attention away from her gorgeous new look however when she jokingly posed in front of a “cocktail” sign while cutting off part of the word.

View this post on Instagram Who wore the cock bar better💁🏻‍♀️😂 @sandifordpete @karlgriffiths89 A post shared by Sophie Sandiford (@sophiesandiford1) on Aug 11, 2020 at 1:38pm PDT

She then captioned the funny snap: “Who wore the [bleep] bar better.”

Sophie’s 171,000 followers were loving her new look, with one replying: “You look lovely.”

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” another added.

It was the second time Sophie decided to try out a new look after her silver hair transformation last month (July).

What does Gogglebox’s Ellie look like now?

It turns out Sophie isn’t the only Gogglebox star to undergo a lockdown transformation.

Ellie Warner left fans stunned as she debuted her dramatic new hair this week too.

The 28-year-old star – who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside sister Izzi – proudly flaunted her hair transformation on Instagram on Monday.

She swapped her long blonde locks for a two-toned pink and purple do, telling fans: “I’m obsessed.”

Ellie and Izzi became firm favourites with viewers after they joined the Channel 4 series back in 2015.

Despite living in separate houses during lockdown, the sisters still managed to film the last series of Gogglebox together.

When is Goggleback back?

The hit series is set to return to screens on Friday, September 11.

The show’s co-creator Tania Alexander announced the exciting news on Twitter, writing: “Huge thank you for your kind messages re. Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox.

“It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but your support made it all worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows and my amazing team.”

