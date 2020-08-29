Gogglebox’s Sophie Sandiford stuns fans with dramatic hair transformation

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has ditched her blonde hair and dyed it a dramatic black shade.

Sophie, 24, has switched up her style before the new series of the popular Channel 4 telly show launches.

The reality star showed off her dark tresses in an Instagram snap, taken while she clutched a glass of wine.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sophie wrote: “Subtle change💇🏻‍♀️👀.”

Fans have been quick to comment, with one saying: “You went back to the dark side then 💇🏽‍♀️.”

Another added: “Absolutely stunning Sophie!”

A third told her: “Yesss black suits you! Welcome to the dark side.”

Sophie is a huge fan of hair transformations and surprised fans in July by going blonde.

She again showed off her new look on Instagram but her brother Pete – who stars with her on Gogglebox – was quick to rib her.

Pete commented on her snap: “Nice hair but the ‘I need a s*** face’ isn’t selling it kiddo.”

Swiping back at her brother, Sophie told him: “Thank you Nicky Clark x.”

When did Sophie and Pete first star on Gogglebox?

Brother and sister duo Sophie and Pete, who live in Blackpool, have starred on Gogglebox since 2018.

Soon after landing the job, Sophie said it hadn’t changed her life too much.

Sophie and Pete have starred on Gogglebox since 2018 (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 4)

She told The Sun: “We can still pop out for milk, but I can always tell when we’re on telly because my phone buzzes with new Twitter followers.”

However, that may have changed considering she now has 77.9 Twitter followers. And on Instagram, she has an extra 100,000!

Despite the fame, the siblings have kept their day jobs. Sophie works as a window dresser, while Pete works in insurance.

It was previously reported that the pair, like all the families on the show, get paid £1,500-a-month to appear on Gogglebox.

When does the new series of Gogglebox start?

The pair still have day jobs (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Gogglebox is set to return for a brand new series.

New episodes of the show will kick off on Channel 4 on September 11, 2020, at 9pm.

Whetting fans’ appetite, a spokesman for the channel previously confirmed: “Returning for a 16th series, Britain’s sharpest armchair critics are set to once more share their insightful, passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week’s biggest and best shows.” Exciting!

