The Chase favourite Anne Hegerty has reportedly raked in more than £500k since her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The brainbox, 62, won over the hearts of the nation when she headed out to the Australian jungle for the 18th series of I’m A Celebrity in 2018.

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has reportedly made well into the six figures since I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The Chase star’s earnings since I’m A Celeb

Since doing the show, The Governess – as she’s known on The Chase – is said to have made over half a million pounds.

The Sun reported earlier today (Friday, August 28) that Anne’s company, Frosty Knickers Ltd, submitted its books to Companies House for the 12 months from August 2018.

According to the newspaper, the firm boasts a cash surplus of £293,735 and racked up a Corporation Tax bill of £80,161 – meaning an income of over £500k.

Anne Hegerty was on I’m A Celebrity in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

The star has been a quizmaster on ITV’s The Chase since 2010 and also hosts the game show Britain’s Brightest Family, as well as its celebrity edition.

She’s known for her stern manner – garnering the nickname Frosty Knickers from presenter Bradley Walsh – and sharp quips.

I never really had friends at school.

But last month, Anne opened up about facing bullies at school in a candid conversation about her younger years.

She featured on Jeremy Vine’s podcast, What Makes Us Human, and discussed struggling to make friends as a child.

Anne has been on The Chase since 2010 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Anne Hegerty’s childhood

Asked if she had an unhappy childhood, Anne explained: “Well I didn’t like it. My poor parents, in their muddled way, were probably doing their best.”

The star said she didn’t really have friends. “I had cousins that I was fond of, [but] they didn’t live near me.”

She continued: “I never really had friends at school. Because the whole concept of friends didn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

