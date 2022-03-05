Gogglebox star Jenny has viewers in hysterics as she shows off ‘new look’

Gogglebox favourite Jenny Newby left viewers in fits of laughter last night as she showcased a ‘new look’.

The star, 65, appears on the Channel 4 programme with her best friend Lee Riley, 51.

During Friday night’s show, Jenny showed off a different look as the pair prepared to watch a new episode of Peaky Blinders.

Jenny showed off her Peaky Blinders look (Credit: Channel 4)

What was Jenny’s new look on Gogglebox?

Jenny sported a baker boy hat, leaving Lee in hysterics.

She said: “Do you know, Lee, I bought this two years ago.

“I never had the chance to wear it so I thought I’d wear it tonight.”

What did viewers say?

Lee was seen with his head in his hands as he burst into fits of giggles.

Viewers were also in hysterics watching Jenny in her hat.

One amused person said on Twitter: “I just snorted out soup at Jenny’s hat.”

Another wrote: “Jenny in the Peaky Blinders hat,” followed by a GIF showing a woman spitting out a drink in laughter.

Viewers were in hysterics over Jenny last night (Credit: Channel 4)

A third added: “Jenny’s hat, that’s brilliant, definitely a Peaky Blinder now.”

A fourth wrote: “Jenny is an absolute hoot! So cute in her cap,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Meanwhile, during an episode of Gogglebox last month, Jenny left viewers shocked with a confession about visiting a sex shop.

She gave Lee a gift, which was a mug which had been moulded at an angle.

It featured a rainbow flag and the slogan: “I’m so gay, I can’t even drink straight!”

Jenny admitted to Lee, “I saw it in a sex shop,” to which Lee asked: “What was you doing in a sex shop in Benidorm?”

Jenny replied: “I saw it in the window!”

Viewers were amused on Twitter, as one said: “‘I saw it in a sex shop, I saw it in the window’ Jenny is such a legend.”

Another wrote: “I love that mug Jenny bought Lee,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm.

