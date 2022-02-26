Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig reacts to ‘fake tan fail’

Gogglebox viewers were left bemused by the shade of Daniel Lustig’s arms during Friday (February 25) night’s episode.

Many fans watching at home admitted they were distracted by the Channel 4 regular’s ‘fake tan fail’.

And following the reaction on Twitter, with many viewers making jokes, Daniel has today (Saturday February 26) reacted on Instagram.

Gogglebox regular Daniel Lustig, right, with husband Stephen Webb, left (Credit: Channel4.com)

Gogglebox fans react to Daniel Lustig’s orange arms

Viewers immediately clocked the contrast between Daniel’s usual skin tone and the colour of his arms when he appeared on screen with husband Stephen Webb.

“What’s with the orange arms on Daniel? Has he been Tangoed? #Gogglebox,” one observer expressed themselves on Twitter.

Another enquired: “What the hell is going on with Daniel’s yellow arms in Gogglebox? Is it a fake tan failure? #Gogglebox.”

I can’t take my eyes off Daniel’s orange arms.

A third admitted: “I can’t take my eyes off Daniel’s orange arms #Gogglebox.”

But someone else grumbled: “Daniel’s fake tan is bothering me #Gogglebox.”

Daniel later responded to viewers mocking him (Credit: Channel4.com)

“Is it the contrast on my telly or has Daniel got a really bad tan job on his arms? #Gogglebox,” a fifth social media user joked.

Read more: Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford responds after viewers spot wardrobe malfunction

And a sixth person advised: “Daniel pet, whatever fake tan you are using, please stop. The neon orange colour makes him look like a metallic Terry’s chocolate orange wrapper. #Gogglebox.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Lustig-webb (@lustig75)

How Daniel responded on Instagram

Daniel seemed to take the online mocking in good humour, sharing a post that also took the mick out of himself on Instagram.

“Who doesn’t love orange arms people,” he chuckled, adding two crying-laughing emojis to his caption.

And of course that stimulated further giggling and reactions from his followers in the comments section.

Read more: Gogglebox: Stephen Webb pulls out of filming due to Covid

One joked: “Lovely bit of Ronseal.”

And someone else added, fondly: “You pair brighten up my Friday evening… Even more with orange arms!”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday March 5 at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.