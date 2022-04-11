Gogglebox star Ellie Warner will not return to the current series of the Channel 4 show, reports claim.

The Leeds favourite has been notably missing from the reality series in recent weeks, following her boyfriend Nat Edleston’s horror accident.

Now, it’s reported that Ellie won’t return to the series in the near future.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner ‘focusing on Nat’s recovery’

According to The Sun, Ellie will skip filming to focus on Nat’s recovery.

A source close to Ellie told the publication: “Ellie’s focus, 100 per cent, is on Nat and supporting him in his recovery.

“She’s been told to take as much time off as she needs and it is very unlikely she will be returning during the current series. Producers have told her to take as long as she needs.”

The insider also claimed Ellie has been at Nat’s side throughout his time in hospital.

“Ellie has been bombarded with messages of goodwill from other Gogglebox stars,” they added.

Channel 4 provided no comment when approached by ED!. We have also reached out to Studio Lambert for comment.

Ellie and Izzi Warner have been missing from Gogglebox in recent weeks (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie, 31, usually appears on the show with sister Izzi, but since boyfriend Nat’s horrific accident, she’s understandably been absent from the series.

On Friday 18 March, Nat was on his way home from the pub when he was struck by a white Seat Leon just after midnight.

Producers have told her to take as long as she needs.

He suffered extensive injuries from the horror accident, including a broken neck, broken back and two collapsed lungs.

A family member also said he was initially placed on life support.

Nat previously appeared on Gogglebox with Ellie (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers rush to support show favourite

Last week, viewers rushed to support Ellie as she missed the show for the third week running.

One fan tweeted: “@ellieandizzi Sending you positive thoughts and hope things are on the mend.”

Another added: “@ellieandizzi hope your boyfriend gets better real soon.”

In addition, a third wrote: “@ellieandizzi How is Nat Doing? My thoughts are with you Ellie and the whole familky. Sending love to you all.”

