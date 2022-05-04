Gogglebox to face Ofcom investigation as X-rated scenes sparks more complaints?

A Gogglebox scene about a duck has sparked even more Ofcom complaints from viewers.

The X-rated scene, which showed a duck seducing a woman, saw over 100 viewers complain to Ofcom about it last week.

Viewers couldn’t believe their eyes (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Gogglebox duck scene

On Friday, April 22, both Gogglebox stars and viewers were subjected to watching a pretty weird scene.

The stars of the hit Channel 4 show were shown an episode of Roar – a TV show on Apple TV+.

Read more: Sophie Sandiford jokingly slaps down brother Pete on Gogglebox over boyfriend claim

In the show, a woman is seduced by a duck. Viewers are then shown some graphic scenes of the woman and the duck getting very intimate.

After the show finished airing, Mary said: “It’s terrible. Really bad. It’s the worst programme I’ve ever seen.”

“No, I think you’re exaggerating,” her husband, Giles, replied.

“No, I think it’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” she said.

Viewers were furious (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

In the intervening days after the shocking scene aired on Gogglebox, hundreds of viewers complained to Ofcom.

Last week, it was reported that 149 people had complained to the TV watchdog about the scene.

However, it seems that even more people have complained to Ofcom now.

A spokesperson for Ofcom told Metro: “Complaints related to clips shown from Apple TV’s Roar. This was also reported in our Audience Complaints report on 27 April. The total complaints number is 217.”

The publication added that it’s not yet clear whether an investigation will be launched.

However, it remains to be seen whether Gogglebox will face an Ofcom investigation for airing the shocking scene.

Plenty of viewers complained about the scene (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Gogglebox on Channel 4

However, not every viewer complained to Ofcom about the disturbing scenes aired on the hit Channel 4 show.

Some viewers simply headed to Twitter to vent their disgust at what they’d just witnessed.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

“Gogglebox should not be promoting shows that are basically insinuating bestiality. That was absolutely disgusting!” one viewer ranted.

“Dominatrix was bad enough, but nobody wants to watch a woman and a duck. No warning. No need,” another said.

“Just caught up on the latest #gogglebox and honestly traumatised why would you show that duck scene @C4Gogglebox?” a third wrote.

ED! has contacted reps for Channel 4 for comment.

Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.