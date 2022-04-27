Gogglebox has been hit by Ofcom complaints after VERY graphic duck scenes were shown, which even left the stars shocked.

The scenes, which aired during Friday’s (April 22) episode of the show, have since garnered over 100 Ofcom complaints from disgusted viewers.

The shocking scenes aired in Friday’s episode (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Gogglebox duck scene

During Friday’s episode of Gogglebox, viewers and cast members were subjected to a very strange scene.

The cast were shown clips from the Apple TV+ show, Roar.

In the scenes shown, a woman is seduced by a duck. Yes, you read that right.

The very graphic scene received a variety of reactions from the cast. Some couldn’t help but laugh, whilst others covered their eyes in horror.

“It’s terrible. Really bad. It’s the worst programme I’ve ever seen,” Mary said as it finished.

“No, I think you’re exaggerating,” her husband Giles argued. “No, I think it’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

“On British television?” Giles asked. “Yeah,” Mary replied simply as the programme ended.

Jenny and Lee couldn’t believe their eyes (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Viewers were equally as disgusted as Mary.

It has since been revealed that Ofcom received around 159 complaints once the episode aired.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter too to slam the show for airing the graphic, disturbing scenes.

“Dominatrix was bad enough, but nobody wants to watch a woman and a duck. No warning. No need,” one viewer said.

“Not sure what I’ve just watched there. It takes a lot to shock me, but that was something else,” another wrote.

“That was absolutely disgusting!” a third ranted.

Gogglebox news

Elsewhere, Gogglebox star Julie Malone revealed some exciting family news with her Instagram followers earlier this week.

The much-loved star announced that her eldest son, Lee, is having a wedding next week.

While out on her daily walk, Julie informed her 212k followers of the big news.

“Our own, our eldest son Lee’s wedding is in a couple of weeks,” she said as she walked.

Lee legally married his partner Sarah in 2021. However, they didn’t have a big ceremony as it was during the pandemic.

ED! has contacted reps for Channel 4 for comment.

