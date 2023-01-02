Gogglebox has been hit by a number of shock deaths over the years, both when it comes to the stars in front of the camera and those working behind the scenes.

Late last year a member of the Gogglebox press team sadly died at the age of just 41.

Lesley Land joined Channel 4 in 2014, and one of the last shows of 2022 paid simple tribute to her.

Here, ED! pays tribute to Lesley and other members of the Gogglebox family we’ve loved and lost.

Gogglebox paid tribute to Lesley Land following her death in December (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox deaths: Lesley Land

Channel 4 paid tribute to Lesley at the end of the show on December 9.

She was a long-time publicist at Channel 4 and had worked on a number of shows including Gogglebox, The Big Narstie Show and The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

A statement read: “Everyone at Channel 4 is deeply saddened by the news that our long-standing colleague and friend, Lesley Land, passed away last Friday.”

Devoted couple June and Leon were reunited by her death in 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

June and Leon Bernicoff

June and Leon were well-known and adored regulars on Gogglebox.

Sadly, Leon died shortly before Christmas 2017 aged 83 following a short illness.

In May 2020, Leon’s widow June was reunited with her husband when she sadly died at the age of 82.

Gogglebox producer Tania Alexander said at the time: “Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness – it was not related to COVID-19

“June and Leon were the #Gogglebox originals and huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling.”

Gogglebox cast member Pete McGarry passed away from bowel cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox deaths: Pete McGarry

June 2021 saw the death of Pete McGarry, another original cast member, announced.

He died at the age of 71 from bowel cancer.

Gogglebox cast member Mary Cook passed away in 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary Cook dies aged 92

It seems 2021 was one of the saddest years yet for the cast and crew of Gogglebox.

In August, the death of Mary Cook was announced.

It broke on the show’s official Twitter account.

A statement read: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

“She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

Gogglebox cast member Andy Michael died days after Mary (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox deaths: Andy Michael

Just days after Mary’s death, Andy Michael tragically passed away at the age of just 61.

“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness,” read a statement.

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

“Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed,” the tribute then added.

Read more: Gogglebox stars pay tribute to Andy, Mary and Pete at the NTAs

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.