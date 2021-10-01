Gogglebox star Mary Cook sang at her own funeral as family reveals Order of Service

Gogglebox star Mary Cook sang at her own funeral service, her beloved granddaughter has revealed.

The reality star – who appeared on the Channel 4 show with best friend Marina Wingrove – passed away in hospital in late August.

Just weeks after her sad death, Mary‘s granddaughter has spoken out about the star’s emotional funeral.

Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in August (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Mary Cook laid to rest

Mary’s funeral took place at South Bristol Crematorium today (October 1).

The service was attended by her daughters Lynn and Gillian, as well as her great granddaughter Eva.

Meanwhile, granddaughter Nikki Ind gave a personal eulogy.

My Nan loved life and certainly wasn’t ready to leave

Nikki said: “My Nan loved life and certainly wasn’t ready to leave. This radiated from her. She was a great singer, a great actress and as viewers saw she definitely enjoyed entertaining the nation over the last five years of fame that she had on Gogglebox.

“It was a very beautiful service with so many friends and family – Nan would have enjoyed every minute of it.”

She added: “My Nan was an amazing and inspiring woman who wanted to live forever and she will, of course, as she will live on through us and in our hearts.

Mary and Marina were firm friends and fan favourites (Credit: Channel 4)

“We should all be more like her – full of life, full of fun and full of love.”

In addition, Nikki revealed that Mary also sang Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Speaking to OK!, she explained: “On her 80th birthday my mum and I paid for her to go into a recording studio and she recorded those three songs. We have always said since that, ‘We will play those at your funeral, nan’.

Channel 4 confirms Mary’s death

“She has always sang throughout her life, she could cry at the drop of a hat, but she was also known for her fun.”

Channel 4 previously confirmed the news on behalf of Mary’s family.

On Twitter, they said: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/xvrlC0gmVE — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 23, 2021

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

The statement went on: “Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina.

“The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

Meanwhile, the stars of Gogglebox paid a touching tribute to Mary at the National Television Awards.

In their acceptance speech, Julie Malone said: “We want to dedicate this award to all the people we have lost over the past 18 months, two years. Andy, Pete, Mary and everyone’s favourite grandma June.”

The show also mentioned the late cast members on a recent episode.

