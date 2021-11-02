GMB viewers slam Dr Hilary as he warns hugging people is still unsafe

Viewers of GMB have slammed Dr. Hilary Jones after he warned them that it still isn’t safe to hug other people during a debate in this morning’s programme.

Appearing on the ITV show on Tuesday, November 2, Dr. Hilary was quizzed on hugging by hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

When asked whether or not people were safe to hug yet, Dr. Hilary simply said “no”.

Dr. Hilary Jones says it is still unsafe to hug people because of Covid (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB’s Dr. Hilary say about hugging?

When pressed for an explanation for this negativity by GMB host Richard Madeley, Dr. Hilary said: “Look, I love a hug, I love a warm hug. I like a hug as much as the next person, but look, right now, it is not safe to do so.”

In addition to this, Dr. Hilary went on to say: “We are still in a pandemic and we have had 1,000 deaths in the last week, we had 7,000 hospitalisations up to October 26th…40,000 cases a day…”

GMB’s Dr. Hilary explained that hugging people at the moment is about trust and you should be selective.

He said that hugging a family member is different from hugging anyone else as you know what they’ve been doing and how they’ve been behaving.

Some viewers were left furious at Dr. Hilary’s warnings about hugging (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers have to say about Dr Hilary?

Many GMB viewers were left unhappy by Dr. Hilary’s comments and took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Because of the debate, one viewer tweeted saying: “[Expletive] I’ve just turned GMB on. MY. GOD. Always rely on Dr. Hilary to fire the scaremongering down ya neck in 3 seconds flat. THOUSAND PEOPLE DEAD. DO NOT HUG. Bore off.” [Sic]

Another furious viewer tweeted saying: “Dr. Hilary is INFURIATING. On national tele telling everyone it’s not safe to hug people yet until cases go down. Cases are never going down?”

A third GMB viewer added sarcastically: “It will be 16 years time and Dr. Hilary will still say to not hug people.”

But some viewers were more positive, however, with some saying they agreed with the doctor and believed what he said.

GMB hosted a debate as to whether or not it was time to handshake and hug again on this morning’s programme (Credit: ITV)

Has Dr. Hilary responded?

As of yet, Dr. Hilary hasn’t responded to the GMB viewers who are currently unhappy with him.

But this isn’t the first time the ITV doctor has been criticised by viewers for his comments regarding hugging in the pandemic.

Viewers blasted the GMB doctor back in May over similar comments he’d made. They accused him of scaremongering and labelled him ‘Doctor Doom’ at the time.

