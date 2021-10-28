GMB held a debate on whether the Queen should retire on the show today, but it left some viewers fuming.

On Thursday’s Good Morning Britain, hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins held a discussion about the topic after Her Majesty pulled out of some royal engagements and spent a night in hospital last week.

Adil and Charlotte were joined by broadcaster Neev Spencer, who believes the Queen should step down, and journalist Dame Esther Rantzen – who said she should remain as Monarch.

GMB held a debate on whether the Queen should retire (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Neev said: “With all due respect to the monarch, she has been incredible as a guide in all these years, but she’s 95 years old.

“If I think about my grandma, she’s 95, she’s useless and she’s always cancelling things.

“At that age, she should be kicking off her kitten heels and just relaxing.”

Neev said the Queen should take a break (Credit: ITV)

However, Esther said: “I think it’s probably the last thing she would want. We have to bear in mind that we’re talking about someone who dedicated herself to public service.

“She has met every world leader, she has been the guiding star for the Commonwealth and I personally think in the last few years, she’s really burst into bloom.

“I say long may she reign, looking forward to the Platinum celebrations and beyond.

“Her mother lasted beyond her century, let’s hope the Queen does.”

Esther doesn’t think the Queen should retire (Credit: ITV)

Since the Queen spent the night in hospital and pulled out of COP26, a climate change event beginning this Sunday, some people have called for Her Majesty to retire.

However, many GMB viewers told the show to “leave her alone” and stop having the discussion.

One person said on Twitter: “Leave the Queen alone, enough said.”

Another wrote: “@GMB leave the Queen alone and let her reign. Yeah she is 95 but she has her own mind.

“She has a better work ethic than some people my age. She also had such strong resilience that we can learn from.”

A third added: “Honestly @GMB you really are scraping the bottom of the barrel today aren’t you. Leave the #Queen alone.”

Meanwhile, others agreed with Neev and believes the Queen should be taking it easy.

One tweeted: “Personally think just let her have a rest, and when she feels able to do her duties sure she will.”

Another said: “Yes let Charles take over & let the Queen sit back and watch Charles.”

