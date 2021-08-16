Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins were called out by GMB viewers after the hosts appeared to repeatedly interrupt each other.

Kate, 54, and Charlotte, 46, were in the hosts’ seats for this morning’s show (Monday August 16).

But viewers noticed that Kate and Charlotte spoke over each other on numerous occasions.

Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP states that the British haven't 'abandoned the people of Afghanistan.' Challenged on the decision to withdraw, he admits that 'it is a failure of the international community' He believes we 'will live with the consequences for many years to come.' pic.twitter.com/2sZwe3BP8y — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 16, 2021

What happened on GMB with Kate Garraway this morning?

The presenting duo discussed very serious issues this morning, and welcomed Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Together they spoke about the current crisis in Afghanistan, which saw the Taliban storm the country’s capital Kabul over the weekend.

It was obvious that the duo wanted to ask Mr Wallace some important questions.

Charlotte kicked off and asked him what was being done for the rest of country rather than just evacuating British personnel.

“You’ve failed there, you’ve failed haven’t you?!” Kate Garraway replied on GMB.

Charlotte and Kate interviewed Mr Wallace (Credit: ITV)

Mr Wallace criticised former US president Donald Trump for “indicating to the Taliban that they had won”.

He went to discuss humanitarian aid, but Kate jumped in and said: “Sorry, can I just ask one question?”

However, Charlotte continued talking and they soon recognised that they were talking over one another.

Charlotte said: “Sorry, Kate.”

Kate and Charlotte keep talking over each other wtf is going on ? #GMB @GMB sort it out — NatAtVilla 💜🦁💙 (@natatvilla) August 16, 2021

Kate Garraway absolutely livid that Charlotte Hawkins keeps talking over her 😂 #GMB — Jess Wicks (@keepingitwelsh) August 16, 2021

Lots of clashing between Kate and Charlotte this morning….. bring back Piers! #gmb — Ruby Lewis (@rubylewis2014) August 16, 2021

Is today’s episode of #GMB ‘who can shout the loudest?’ I think Charlotte is winning over Kate. — 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖 (@Katie_Lewis_) August 16, 2021

How did viewers react to Kate and Charlotte?

Viewers also noticed that Kate Garraway and Charlotte on GMB were interrupting one another, and took to Twitter to point this out.

One wrote: “Kate and Charlotte keep talking over each other wtf is going on? #GMB @GMB sort it out.”

Another said: “Kate Garraway absolutely livid that Charlotte Hawkins keeps talking over her [laughing emoji] #GMB.”

A third commented: “Lots of clashing between Kate and Charlotte this morning….. bring back Piers! #gmb.”

Finally, one viewer said: “Is today’s episode of #GMB ‘who can shout the loudest?’

“I think Charlotte is winning over Kate.”