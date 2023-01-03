GMB under fire for ‘pathetic’ Prince Harry coverage as Richard Madeley in heated clash with guest

GMB today (Tuesday, January 3) has come under fire from viewers over its “pathetic” coverage of Prince Harry and his upcoming interview with ITV.

Richard Madeley was the main target of viewers’ anger, with some furious that the 66-year-old was criticising the royal this morning.

Prince Harry coverage on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard and Susanna Reid discuss Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex has filmed an interview with ITV ahead of the release of his new book, Spare. He’s also done one with American TV network CBS too.

Toward the beginning of the show, Richard hit out at the royal.

He said: “I have to say, the juxtoposition of those last two stories [they’d reported on] – you’ve got real, real problems, people living in disgusting conditions.

“Then you’ve got this guy [Harry] continuing to moan about his family.”

Richard then read out messages from viewers who were slamming Harry – saying he “agrees completely” with their opinions.

Viewers slam coverage of Harry on GMB today

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t impressed with the coverage of Harry on today’s show. Some went so far as to brand it “pathetic”.

“They want Harry to shut up but none of them can shut up about him. Isn’t that interesting?” one viewer tweeted.

“Apparently everyone is allowed to talk about Harry except for Harry. Hypocrites!!” another wrote.

“#gmb it’s 6:20 and Richard is already starting up the [bleep] hate train against Harry and Meghan. Mate the media have caused this division and here or comes again to smoke the flames. Pathetic,” a third said.

However, others took the opportunity to slam Harry.

“Imo Harry’s a poor little rich boy. I’m bored of hearing about [him] there are people with real problems in this country. He’s no victim. It’s pathetic,” one viewer said.

Elsewhere in the show, Richard clashed with a guest during a debate about Harry.

Richard said: “Whenever I turn the television on it’s Harry whinging about something to do with his background and the royal family.”

However, guest Nina Myskow hit back: “You say whinging…”

Richard then cut in: “Well yeah, he is whinging.”

Nina then said: “No he’s not whinging he’s expressing his view. You have heard there, it’s the leaking and the lack of support.”

Prince Harry new interview

This Sunday (January 8) will see Harry speak to Tom Bradby in a new interview for ITV.

The 90-minute programme will air two days before the release of his new book, Spare.

Clips from the new interview were released yesterday – giving viewers glimpses of Harry hitting out at the press and his family.

“It never needed to be this way. The leaking, the planting, I want a family – not an institution,” he says at one point.

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” he says later.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

