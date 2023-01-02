Prince Harry gives exclusive TV interview to Tom Bradby on ITV

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, has given an exclusive interview to Tom Bradby, which will air next next Sunday on ITV.

According to the network, the in-depth conversation will cover a range of subjects including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

Harry: The Interview promises groundbreaking revelations

The 90-minute programme will air two days before Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare hits shelves on January 10.

Filmed in California, where Harry now lives, Harry: The Interview, sees the Prince go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry has known broadcaster Tom Bradby for over 20 years.

Tom Bradby has landed the exclusive Prince Harry interview (Credit: ITV)

The book has been billed by publisher Penguin Random House as “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”.

In a clip released by ITV, Harry talks about wanting to reconcile with his family – but there’s no move for this to happen yet.

He says: “It never needed to be this way. The leaking, the planting, I want a family – not an institution.

“Villains of the family”

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Michael Jermey, ITV Director of News and Current Affairs, says: “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch.”

Ian Rumsey, ITN Productions Managing Director and Executive Producer, said: “Harry’s version of events contains many elements we’ve never heard before, as viewers will see. It is a raw and intimate perspective on his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him.”

ITN Productions was also commissioned by ITV to produce Harry & Meghan: An African Journey in 2019.

Tom Bradby exclusively spoke to Harry and Meghan in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Tom Brady and Prince Harry history

This documentary drew headlines across the globe as Meghan Markle opened up for the first time about her struggles adapting to life as a new mum within the family.

She infamously thanked Tom Bradby for asking her how she was, and mostly people didn’t bother to.

