GMB viewers fume over ‘painful’ segment showing students opening GCSE results: ‘Stop!’

GMB today had viewers divided over a “painful” segment showing students opening their GCSE results live on national television.

Viewers were unhappy, with some even saying it’s not “good TV”.

Students opened their results on the show (Credit: ITV)

GCSE results day on GMB today

Today is GCSE results day in the UK.

Countless teens are finding out what they got in their exams today – and Good Morning Britain was in one school in Leicester to document it.

Some of the students at the school opened their results letters on GMB.

Thankfully, the students who opened their results on TV today all got the grades they wanted.

However, viewers at home could hardly watch the “painful” segment.

Viewers slammed the segment (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain complaints

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to criticise the segment of the show.

“One thing I really detest – exam results day being exploited on TV. It doesn’t need to be on every show,” one viewer tweeted.

“This live GCSE result thing is [bleep], pressuring them by standing over their shoulder to see what they got, and funny how they never have someone that fails?” another wrote.

“I hate these exam results opening segments. Just let them open off camera, work out what they’ve got and interview the happy kids,” a third ranted.

“Please stop this painful watching of young people opening results on live TV, it’s not good TV, feel so sorry for those young people,” another begged.

However, others were interested in the segment as one tweeted: “Good on them having that confidence. That’s all they need.”

A-Level results day was covered last week (Credit: ITV)

A-Level results segment slammed

Last week, GMB came under fire for a very similar reason.

Like today, GMB covered A-Level results day, with students learning what grades they’d got live on camera.

Viewers took to Twitter at the time to slam the segment.

“This is wrong on every level. Way to put these kids under pressure,” one viewer tweeted.

Not everyone hated it though. “Not me crying at the telly of students getting their A-level results! Congrats to everyone!” one viewer wrote.

