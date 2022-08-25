GMB viewers today (August 25) had a mixed reaction after Adil Ray replaced Robert Rinder as co-host.

Adil sat alongside Kate Garraway for the Thursday instalment of the ITV breakfast series.

Several social media users expressed their dismay at not seeing Robert on their screens.

One even declared the pairing of Kate and Adil as the ‘worst combination’ of possible presenters.

But other viewers took to Twitter as they defended Adil against strong comments made particularly about him.

Robert Rinder did not appear on GMB today (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

GMB today

One viewer made it clear how upset they were not to watch GMB with Robert on by adding three crying emojis to their tweet.

It seems they were expecting Ben Shephard to be behind the desk today.

They wailed: “#GMB was fab all week with #robertrinder and then you crush our #BenDay with sodding Adil.

“FFS GMB some days are sacred. #BBCBreakfast it is.”

They weren’t the only viewer to strop off to the other side.

“@GMB Wow, that was one of my quickest turn offs ever,” another person claimed.

“Flicked over from BBC, took one look at who was co-presenting and flicked straight back. Bring back Rob Rinder!”

Adil Ray presents alongside Kate Garraway on GMB today (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

‘Hurry back Robert Rinder’

Elsewhere, another disappointed Good Morning Britain viewer noted they hoped the Judge Rinder personality would return.

“Well please Rob Rinder hurry up back, you have been a blessing,” they tweeted.

The viewer went on: “Thank you for the last couple of weeks. Hopefully you will be back in the future. Keep up the good work.”

But there were more downhearted fans that communicated their distress by lashing out at his replacement.

Rob Rinder far better than anyone else.

“Rob Rinder far better than anyone else,” one tweeter posted.

“Use Ben Shephard as a stand in. Adil Ray is just a moaner, stay on his own show Mr Khan.”

And another added: “@GMB Adil appears so rude when interviewing, have to turn over! More airtime for the articulate well-mannered Rob Rinder. Great interviewer!”

Will Robert Rinder return to GMB? (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

However, not everyone was quite as put out about Adil’s appearance. Indeed, some viewers were delighted to see him.

“So lovely to have Adil back presenting @GMB! Can we have him more often please?! @adilray,” one fan pleaded.

Another gushed: “Thank goodness for Adil! Always speaking sense with compassion.”

And a third happy viewer tweeted: “I love watching GMB when Adil is presenting.”

Read more: GMB fans gutted as Robert Rinder announces ‘sad’ news

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.