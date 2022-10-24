GMB host Richard Madeley under fire as annoyed fans call out habit

GMB today (Monday, October 24) saw Richard Madeley return to co-host the show alongside Kate Garraway.

However, the 66-year-old came under fire as an “annoying” habit of his kept cropping up throughout the show.

Richard co-hosted the show today alongside Kate (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard return to co-host the show alongside Kate.

During the show, Richard and Kate once again covered a huge variety of talking points.

“Welcome to the programme, anything could happen in the next three hours,” Richard said at the start of the show.

“Not just because you’re here,” Kate laughed.

“Not because you always bring a bit of freshness and spontaneity, but because of the world of politics!”

“Freshness and spontaneity are not some of the words the viewers would use about me,” Richard chuckled.

As well as discussing the current Conservative leadership contest, they also hosted a debate on patriotism.

The debate got pretty heated, with comedian Kate Smurthwaite launching a tirade on Britain’s history of empire as well as its slave trade.

Richard was slammed by viewers due to his “annoying” habit (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley slammed on GMB today

However, as always, GMB viewers had something to say about Richard on the show – and it wasn’t positive.

Viewers had a common complaint to make about the star – that he kept making everything about him.

“Richard always brings every topic back to HIM,” one viewer tweeted.

“Make it all about you again Richard why don’t you? We don’t care about your son’s opinion or that he’s moved to America,” another said.

“Richard really does make every story about himself doesn’t he? It can be about anything & yet he has to tell us about that time when he met that someone or did that and this. He also says ‘I’m not making this up’ which then makes me think he’s making it up,” a third ranted.

“Richard Madeley always makes it about himself,” another wrote.

Kate had an ‘annoying’ habit slammed last week too (Credit: ITV)

Kate slammed too

Richard isn’t the only GMB host to be criticised over a habit” recently.

Just last week, Kate came under fire for a habit of hers that quickly got under viewers’ skins.

The 55-year-old was accused of interrupting her co-stars and guests, much to viewers’ annoyance.

“I’m not a fan of Adil Ray but Kate cuts in over him speaking all the time, it’s rude Kate stop doing it,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“Kate I love you but you need to stop interrupting Adil when he is midstream talking,” another said.

Not everyone was angry with Kate though.

“Thank goodness for calming Kate,” one viewer tweeted.

