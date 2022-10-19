On GMB today, Richard Madeley hit out at Meghan Markle as he criticised the Duchess of Sussex for her recent “bimbo” claims.

Viewers of the show weren’t impressed in the slightest, with many taking to Twitter to slam the 66-year-old.

Meghan opened up about previously quitting Deal Or No Deal (Credit: Inside Edition / YouTube)

Richard Madeley slams Meghan on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard take aim at Meghan in a rant.

Richard’s words about the Duchess of Sussex came following some recent comments she made on her podcast, Archetypes.

During her most recent podcast, Meghan spoke about her time as a case holder on Deal Or No Deal between 2006 and 2007.

Speaking to Paris Hilton on her podcast, she said: “I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype the word bimbo.”

She later said: “I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach. Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.”

Richard hit out at Meghan during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Meghan criticised on GMB today

Meghan’s comments were discussed by Richard and Susanna Reid during today’s show.

“Is there anything Meghan Markle won’t find to moan about?” Richard asked at the start of the show.

“She’s moaning about the show that helped launch her – Deal or No Deal, the iconic American show,” he continued.

“She’s saying that the show, which she did in 2006, made her look like a bimbo and objectified her.”

He then went on to say that one of Meghan’s co-stars on the show has disputed her claims that they were objectified.

“Of course, well she never stops moaning – ever,” he continued to rant.

“Or alternatively, it might be that she’s analysing some of the stereotypes that women find themselves fitted into and one of them is to dress a certain way and look a certain way,” Susanna said.

“Then why did she do it?” Richard snapped.

Richard was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Richard

Viewers of the show weren’t impressed with Richard – with many taking to Twitter to hit back at the presenter.

“Oh I see Madeley and ITV having a good old dig at Meghan yet again!” one viewer tweeted.

“Just because one person experienced one thing doesn’t mean another will have the same exact same ones. Stop telling people how they should feel!”

“Tuned into @GMB but now switched over Richard Madeley ranting on about Meghan Markle,” another said. “Give it a rest for once and @susannareid100 just sits there.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “5mins in @gmb I can’t believe (well I can) that Richard Madeley would choose to whinge about Meghan Markle in the midst of the worst political shambles in memory!”

Some viewers were on Richard’s side though. “Meghan Markle now moaning about pretty privilege. I was on her side, but now she just seems like a moaner,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: Richard Madeley slams Strictly amidst fears for Hamza after ‘silly’ Richie and Giovanni decision

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!