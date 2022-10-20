GMB host Kate Garraway under fire as viewers call out ‘rude’ habit

GMB viewers called out Kate Garraway today over an ‘annoying; habit she kept exhibiting on this morning’s show.

The 54-year-old was accused by viewers of continuously “interrupting” her co-stars and guests during the programme today.

Adil and Kate co-hosted the show together (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Kate return to co-host the show alongside Adil Ray.

During the show, the duo spoke to Transport Secretary Annie-Maries Trevelyan about whether Liz Truss can survive much longer as PM.

They also interviewed Aaabout his battle with his alcohol addiction and JLS star Ashton Merrygold about his UK tour.

However, an issue kept cropping up throughout the show – Kate’s tendency to interrupt guests and her co-star, Adil.

The star was accused of ‘shouting down’ Ayesha Hazarika during the show.

She was also criticised by viewers for talking over Adil too at various points throughout the show.

Kate was slammed by viewers on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Kate on GMB today

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter during the show this morning to call out Kate, with many taking issue with her habits.

“Kate Garraway shouts down Ayesha Hazarika in mid-flow purely to cut short the journalist’s criticism of Suella Bravermann,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m not a fan of Adil Ray but Kate cuts in over him speaking all the time, it’s rude Kate stop doing it,” another said.

A third said: “Kate I love you but you need to stop interrupting Adil when he is midstream talking.”

“Garraway just shouts down everyone, not just the guests but she’s even shouting at and interrupting Adil. It’s not only incredibly rude it’s infuriating to watch, how can anyone ever answer a question if she’s cutting them off?” another ranted.

However, others love watching Kate on the show as one tweeted: “Someone is stressed & very shouty this morning! Who wants to listen to that before work? Thank goodness for calming Kate.”

Another said: “GMB, Kate & Adil great team!”

Kate has provided an update on Derek’s health as he remains in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Kate provides Derek update

The criticism of Kate by viewers comes not long after her latest update on husband Derek’s health battle.

The star has confessed that she’s living “a day at a time” as Christmas approaches with Derek still in the hospital.

Kate was recently asked if Derek will be out of hospital by Christmas by The Sun.

She previously said he was back in hospital battling sepsis again.

“Well hopefully before. He seems to be on the right side of it now and he’s desperate to get back home so hopefully before,” she said.

“I’m sort of living my life a day at a time if that doesn’t sound too ridiculous.”

