Kate Garraway admits she’s ‘living a day at a time’ amid hope husband Derek will be home for Christmas

Kate Garraway has confessed that she is living “a day at a time” as Christmas approaches with her husband Derek in hospital.

The GMB star attended the NTAs last night with her daughter, Darcey.

While there, Kate opened up about how she’s coping.

She revealed that her husband Derek Draper is “desperate” to return home, however, doctors have yet to confirm when he will be allowed to leave.

When asked if Derek would be out of hospital for Christmas, Kate told The Sun: “Well hopefully before. He seems to be on the right side of it now and he’s desperate to get back home so hopefully before.”

Kate Garraway gave the latest update on Derek Draper last night (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband update

She added: “I’m sort of living my life a day at a time if that doesn’t sound too ridiculous.”

Kate recently shared that Derek has returned to the hospital for the second time in a matter of months.

She told The Sun: “Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home.

We managed to speak to Derek, he is back in the hospital at the moment, fighting on so incredibly. We’re hoping he is coming home again soon.

“But I remain constantly inspired by those around him – not just for their expertise but for their loving care.

“On his birthday they wrote in a card, ‘We celebrate every day your braveness and strength to keep going through the pain, struggles and setbacks.'”

Meanwhile, last night’s NTAs saw Kate pick up her second gong in as many years.

She won the award for Best Authored Documentary thanks to Caring For Derek, which aired back in February.

Kate Garraway won an award last night (Credit: ITV)

Kate wins Best Documentary

Also in the category were documentaries from the likes of Kelsey Parker, Paddy and Christine McGuinness, Julia Bradbury, and Katie Price.

When accepting the award, Kate admitted: “Well I really didn’t expect this. So, the mercy of that is that this is going to be brief as I have very little prepared. I’ve got my daughter here, Darcey. Darcey represents all the family.

“We managed to speak to Derek, he is back in the hospital at the moment, fighting on so incredibly. We’re hoping he is coming home again soon.”

Kate added: “I want to thank ITV for being so brave to put something which actually is touched in all the incredible documentaries, about care.

“We have a care crisis in our country, but we don’t have a crisis of love. The professional carers are extraordinary, the millions who care for who they love are extraordinary.”

Read more: NTAs viewers fume as Ant and Dec win best presenter again: ‘Alison was robbed!’

The NTAs 2022 is available to watch on ITV Hub now.

What do you think of Kate’s update on her husband Derek Draper? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.