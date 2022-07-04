GMB viewers beg ITV to make Richard Madeley’s replacement today permanent

GMB today saw fans beg ITV for Richard Madeley‘s replacement on this morning’s programme to be made a permanent fixture on the show.

Former politician Ed Balls co-hosted the show today – and viewers were very impressed.

Ed and Susanna hosted the show (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw yet another presenting shake-up.

Susanna Reid was hosting the again today, however, her co-host had changed once more.

Last week, Susanna had Adil Ray hosting the show alongside her.

However, today, Ed Balls was at her side.

“Welcome back, Ed Balls, it’s good to see you,” Susanna said at the start of today’s show.

“And what an extraordinary time for you to be back on the programme,” she continued.

Viewers want more Ed (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ed co-hosting the show, with many wanting him to permanently replace Richard Madeley.

“Get Ed on as a permanent replacement on GMB. No more Richard please,” one viewer wrote.

“Yes I agree, please can you sack the mess that is Richard Madeley and hire Ed Balls permanently,” one viewer tweeted.

“Keep Ed Balls on @GMB much better than bloody Richard Madeley,” a third said.

One viewer wasn’t convinced though.

“I’m not a fan of Ed Balls presenting GMB it’s always too awkward and painful for me to watch,” they said.

Is there a ‘feud’ going on between Richard and Susanna? (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid feud?

Today is the second Monday in a row in which Richard has been absent from GMB.

Last week, the 66-year-old was replaced by Adil. The week before that, Susanna was on holiday.

Richard and Susanna haven’t hosted the show together for weeks now, leading to some speculating that they’ve fallen out.

“Beginning to look like Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid have fallen out, eh?” one viewer tweeted last week.

“Well I’m taking this as Reid can’t work with Madeley any more,” another alleged.

However, the reason could be far less dramatic. Richard recently revealed that he’s taking time off from GMB over the summer.

