GMB host Richard Madeley under fire for ‘inappropriate’ remark today: ‘Needs to apologise’

GMB today (Wednesday, November 16) saw Richard Madeley come under for a remark about the US president, Joe Biden.

Viewers of the show were furious, with many taking to Twitter to demand the 66-year-old apologise immediately.

Richard made a remark about Joe Biden on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Richard Madeley say on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard return to co-host the show once more alongside Susanna Reid.

During the programme today, Richard and Susanna discussed the US President, Joe Biden.

As they discussed the 2024 Presidental election and the fact that Donald Trump may be running again, Richard seemed to imply that Biden is “senile”.

Speaking to Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce, Richard asked if Biden will run for president too in 2024.

“Do you think Biden will run again?” he asked.

“I know he wants to, but do you think they’ll let him? Because I mean, let’s be honest, the guy’s borderline senile, isn’t he?” Richard continued.

“Yeah,” Andrew replied. “Putting it lightly.”

“I don’t think he’s borderline senile,” Kevin said. They then attempted to offer an alternative view – that his cognitive abilities are in “decline”.

“I’m sorry but I do stand by my words, I do think he’s borderline senile,” Richard argued.

Viewers weren’t happy with Richard’s remark about Biden (Credit: CoverImages.com)

GMB today viewers slam Richard

As expected, viewers of the programme were not happy with Richard branding the US President ‘borderline senile’.

Many took to Twitter to slam him.

“Richard Madeley calling Biden ‘borderline senile’??! Surely that’s not allowed, that’s incredibly inappropriate for a broadcaster to be saying!” one viewer tweeted.

“Utterly disgraceful; displays a complete lack of awareness and empathy for mental-health sufferers,” another ranted.

“Richard Madeley calling Joe Biden borderline senile. Can we please put Richard Madeley on the Artemis rocket launch….please!” a third wrote.

“Richard Madeley needs to apologise to President Joe Biden,” another pleaded.

GMB host Richard was slammed yesterday too (Credit: ITV)

Richard slammed once more

This isn’t the first time that Richard has come under fire this week.

Just yesterday the 66-year-old was criticised for comparing hospitals to supermarkets.

His bizarre comments came during a discussion about whether or not NHS staff should work seven-day weeks.

Richard asked if NHS staff could be placed on a rota so that they could work seven-day weeks.

“Well, why can’t you roster?” Richard asked a doctor who was appearing on the programme.

“Like supermarket staff, so you might have slightly fewer staff day to day but you spread them over seven days, not five days a week,” he said.

Viewers were seriously unimpressed with Richard’s comment.

“#GMB you are out of touch!! The NHS are already offering a seven-day-a-week service and have done for a few years now. Appointments are even made on a Sunday evening!!” one viewer said.

“Sorry, am I missing something? @susannareid100 & Madeley on #GMB (who work 3 or 4 mornings a week at most) interrogating a doctor because he won’t work 7 days a week???” another wrote.

