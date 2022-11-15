GMB today (Tuesday, November 15) saw Richard Madeley spark fury with viewers after making an “out of touch” comment about hospitals.

During a discussion about the NHS, Richard appeared to compare hospitals to “supermarkets” – a comment that didn’t go down well with viewers.

What did Richard Madeley say on GMB today?

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Richard and Susanna Reid chaired a debate about the NHS.

The debate in question was about whether nurses should be working seven-day weeks or not.

Frank Chinegwundoh, a surgeon, was on the show. He was of the opinion that a seven-day working week is “impossible”.

“You are a surgeon, what happens in your working week?” Susanna asked. “If I needed your services at the weekend, would you be available?”

“Some weekends I would be,” Dr. Chinegwundoh said. “Because I’m on call.”

When asked if he is on-site Monday through Friday, the doctor confirmed that that is the case.

“So that’s the difference, isn’t it? If somebody needs your services urgently, that might not be something that they plan within a Monday to Friday working rota,” Susanna replied.

“Why can’t people like you perhaps be paid a little bit more to encourage you to work a full, seven-day rota?” she asked.

Richard Madeley makes ‘out of touch’ comment on GMB today

Dr. Chinegwundoh then explained that as a consultant, he’s contracted to work 40 hours a week.

“So if that happens Monday to Friday, it means that on Saturday and Sunday I wouldn’t be on-call,” he said.

“Well, why can’t you roster?” Richard then chimed in.

“Like supermarket staff, so you might have slightly fewer staff day to day but you spread them over seven days, not five days a week.”

“That can be done and that is what we do, that’s what the on-call system is about,” the doctor said.

“Yes, but you’re not on-site,” Richard pressed. “This doctor who’s called for this has described his own hospital as looking like the Mary Celeste by about four o’clock on a Friday afternoon because everyone’s gone home and… gone to play golf for the weekend.”

“That’s not the case in my hospital,” the doctor said. “Isn’t it?” Richard asked.

Viewers fume at Richard

Fans of the show weren’t happy with Richard’s comments about running hospitals like supermarkets.

Many took to Twitter to slam the 66-year-old.

“Partridge [Madeley] thinks running a hospital is just like running a grocery store. AHA! #GMB,” one viewer tweeted.

“Because a hospital is exactly like a supermarket…,” another wrote.

“#GMB you are out of touch!! The NHS are already offering a seven-day-a-week service and have done for a few years now. Appointments are even made on a Sunday evening!!” a third said.

“Sorry, am I missing something? @susannareid100 & Madeley on #GMB (who work 3 or 4 mornings a week at most) interrogating a doctor because he won’t work 7 days a week???” another ranted.

