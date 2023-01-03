Prince Harry branded ‘narcissistic brat’ by furious guest during tense GMB debate

GMB today (Tuesday, January 3) saw Prince Harry branded a “narcissistic brat” by a furious guest during a tense debate.

The debate comes just days before the Duke of Sussex’s new interview with ITV – as well as the release of his new book, Spare.

Harry was subject of debate on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry slammed on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Prince Harry discussed once more.

However, it wasn’t his Netflix documentary that was the topic of discussion this morning.

Instead, the debate around Harry today focussed on his upcoming interview with ITV.

The Duke of Sussex has recorded a 90-minute interview with Tom Bradby which will air this Sunday (January 8) on ITV.

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid were joined by Esther Krakue and Nina Myskow to debate the Prince’s latest move.

It was during this debate that Esther took aim at Harry and Meghan.

“They have spent the last two years whinging. They have a nice mansion in California. Why don’t you stay there with your kids and your chicken coops and keep your mouth shut?” she ranted.

Esther hit out at Harry today (Credit: ITV)

Esther Krakue takes aim on GMB today

The 26-year-old’s scathing attack on the Duke of Sussex and his wife didn’t end there though.

As well as branding Harry a “brat” she also said that he needs to “be an adult”.

“He needs to be an adult and get on with it,” she continued.

“He has a family – he has a wife and kids who depend on him. Not everything can be about you and your feelings and talking about your truth,” she then said.

“The public will never know the truth because all we’ve heard is Harry and Meghan‘s narcissistic truth.”

She then said that the Royal Family shouldn’t “dignify” Harry’s “tantrum” with a response either.

Nina hit back (Credit: ITV)

The opposite view

However, in the opposite corner, Nina argued that Harry and Meghan haven’t been “whinging”.

“They have been badly served this couple by the media being briefed by the palace they have been pushed out. They are entitled to say what they’ve gone through,” she said.

“He’s not whinging he is expressing his view, he has been through, it’s the leaking and lack of support, the leaking from the palace. It’s there for all to see,” she continued.

“If we care about the royal family then we should care about how they conduct themselves.”

