GMB viewers were thrilled today (January 11) as Richard Madeley’s son-in-la James Haskell appeared on the show.

James was on to promote his book, but talk soon turned to the book of the moment – Prince Harry‘s Spare.

However, viewers at home joked that perhaps Richard didn’t quite get the backing he was after from his son-in-law.

James is, of course, married to Richard’s daughter Chloe Madeley and the pair have baby Bodhi together.

GMB today: Richard and James on Prince Harry

Richard and Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid welcomed James to the show to talk about his book, Approach With(out) Caution.

The chat started off well, with Richard admitting was a like a “continuation” of their “Sunday lunch” chat.

However, after James had explained the premise of his novel, Susanna asked: “How much did you kick yourself when you realised your book was coming out at the same time as Prince Harry’s memoir?”

“I did message Harry and say he’s very selfish, how dare you release it the day I’m releasing mine,” he joked.

“Look, it’s always difficult. His book is very interesting because so many people in his position never get to comment.

“You saw when his book was stolen and then released, everybody jumped to conclusions, everyone commented on stuff and it played into his narrative.

“It means now you see the whole context.”

Father-in-law Richard wades in

Richard then jumped in and said: “James, you talk about the importance of not blaming the world for your problems but looking into your own back garden.

“That’s a conversation you could have with Harry, because he doesn’t accept any responsibility for anything that’s gone wrong in his life.

“Everything is everyone else’s fault.”

James replied: “I think it’s very important to get your own view and own narrative across, worrying about things you can control. He can only tell his story.

“When you’re in a position like that people always have comments. The very fact that two or three of the things he said were taken out of context and were sensationalised shows exactly what he’s saying.

“So when you read the actual book you realise it was contextual and his side of the story.

“He’s on a journey to worry about himself and what he wants to do,” James added.

When challenged by Susanna about Prince Harry perhaps going too far in the book, James again backed his pal.

He concluded: “We’d have never got anywhere in life if we laid down and let people walk over us. You can’t let people keep walking over you. You’ve got to turn around and say here is my truth.

“It’s very important he’s put it out there and he can move on.”

GMB today: Viewers react

Viewers watching at home appeared convinced that James – who recently detailed a Boxing Day bust-up with Richard – had been invited on the show with the idea that he’d back up Richard’s views.

However, if that was the case, then that plan backfired, viewers joked.

“Looool they thought Haskell is gonna say something bad and negative about Prince Harry and they never got what they wanted to hear,” one viewer laughed.

“James Haskell giving me life this morning. Thank you sir!!” declared one.

“I bet they are well miffed that he’s not [bleep]ed Harry off,” said another.

