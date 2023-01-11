Prince Harry slams ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book as he makes Late Show appearance

Prince Harry has slammed a “dangerous lie” that has been told about his book.

The Duke of Sussex recently released his autobiography, Spare, which gives details about his life in the royal family.

Prince Harry reveals many shocking moments in his memoir, including the number of people he killed while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan.

Harry spoke about a lie that has been told about his book (Credit: The Late Show / YouTube)

Prince Harry slams ‘lie’ told about his book

However, speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show this week, the Prince explained that it was a lie to say that he “boasted about the number of people” he killed in Afghanistan.

Hitting out at the reaction over his book comments, he said: “Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan.”

Harry continued: “I should say, if I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it’s a lie.

“And hopefully now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context. It’s really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it.

“Because they had the context. It wasn’t like ‘here’s just one line’ – they had the whole section. They ripped it away and just said ‘here it is, he’s boasting on this’.”

He added: “When as you say, you’ve read it and hopefully everyone else will be able to have the chance to read it, and that’s dangerous. My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous.”

Harry said he wants his brother back (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry’s claim about Prince William

In the book, Prince Harry also claimed his brother Prince William physically ‘attacked’ him.

Taking place in 2019, William reportedly told Harry that his wife Meghan Markle was “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

The argument between the brothers then allegedly escalated to Prince William grabbing his brother by the collar, “ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor”.

Despite the breakdown of the relationship, Harry has said that he wants his brother back and wants to reconcile with his family.

