GMB under fire as viewers make same complaint about today’s show

GMB today (Friday, December 9) saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new documentary discussed at length – with plenty of opinions being thrown around.

However, viewers weren’t happy, with many slamming the show for focusing on a Netflix show rather than the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Harry and Meghan’s new documentary dropped yesterday (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan and Harry discussed on GMB today

Yesterday morning (Thursday, December 8) saw the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s documentary drop on Netflix.

It’s been a topic on everyone’s lips ever since.

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain was full to the brim of discourse surrounding Harry and Meghan’s documentary.

A number of guests appeared on the show to discuss the documentary, including royal expert Jennie Bond and commentator Iain Dale.

At one point during the show, Iain slammed Meghan for not making it clear that the Queen tried to make her feel welcome when she first joined the Royal Family.

Jennie, meanwhile, slammed Harry for his “contempt” towards royal correspondents during the documentary.

She said: “He suggested that we are called royal correspondents by our newspapers or our bosses simply so that there could be added credibility. He gave no cognisance to the fact that we’re actually experienced, we study, we’re trained, and that’s our speciality.”

Viewers slammed GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers slam the programme today

However, some viewers of the show were not happy with the constant coverage of Harry and Meghan’s new documentary.

Their annoyance was only heightened by the fact that it was being discussed during the ongoing cost of living crisis, which many think is far more important.

A number of viewers took to Twitter to air their views.

“There kids getting up for school now with no heating at home & very little food in any of the cupboards [yet] #GMB spend every morning bashing Harry & Meghan,” one viewer ranted.

“Which is the most important, the tediously eternal Harry and Meghan saga or the cost of living crisis?” another tweeted.

“Media hell-bent on Harry and Meghan this morning when we have bigger things to worry about. Stop it! Focus on the fraud stories and cost of living crisis driven by the Tories!” a third wrote.

The King avoided speaking about the Sussex’s documentary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles swerves question about Netflix documentary

While the whole world seems intent on talking about the Meghan and Harry documentary – one man has so far avoided speaking about it.

Yesterday saw the King himself asked about Meghan and Harry’s new Netflix show.

The King was on a royal engagement yesterday when a reporter asked: “Your Majesty, have you watched the documentary?”.

The incident, which aired on Sky News, saw the King wave, but avoid the reporter’s question.

A tweet from the broadcaster suggested that the King “appeared to avoid any questions on Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries”.

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

