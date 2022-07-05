GMB today (Tuesday, July 5) saw Ed Balls and Susanna Reid interviewing Dominic Raab in a “car crash” interview.

Whilst viewers slammed Raab for the interview, they were quick to praise Ed and Susanna for “taking apart” the deputy Prime Minister.

Raab was on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Dominic Raab on GMB today

Today’s edition of GMB saw Susanna and Ed take on Dominic Raab in yet another controversial interview.

Raab was on the show to discuss reports that Boris Johnson was aware of allegations made against Chris Pincher. This is despite Number 10 saying otherwise.

Pincher allegedly groped two men back in 2019.

Despite the allegations, he became Government Deputy Chief Whip. It has now emerged that the PM was allegedly aware of the allegations.

During the interview, Susanna and Ed quizzed Raab on whether the PM had actually known about the allegations.

Raab also said that “no formal disciplinary action was taken” against Pincher, despite an investigation reportedly proving he was guilty.

Raab seemed uncomfortable during the interview (Credit: ITV)

Susanna and Ed interview Raab on GMB today

Mr. Raab also hit back when Susanna said that Mr. Pincher was found “guilty” of groping.

“Was he guilty of inappropriate behaviour or not?” Susanna asked after some back and forth.

“The claim was found to be substantiated but we didn’t…,” Raab then replied. “So he was found guilty of inappropriate behaviour?” Susanna asked.

“No, no Susanna, guilty is a very loaded term, and whilst it’s clear that there is inappropriate…” Mr Raab then argued.

“Sorry, inappropriate behaviour is a pretty loaded term, Mr Raab!” Susanna then hit back.

“Sorry, if you’ll allow me to… Susanna you always do this. Let me give you the account and your viewers can make up their minds. I’m always happy to answer difficult questions,” Mr. Raab replied.

Ed and Susanna receieved praise from viewers (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

After the “car crash” interview, plenty of viewers took to Twitter to praise Ed and Susanna.

One said: “Another car crash interview from a Tory, Raab has had a mare! So good to see Susanna take him apart!”

Another tweeted: “A good watch. An excellent take down by [Ed] and @susannareid100.”

A third added: “Just watched the interview with Dominic Raab & @GMB from this morning. What a car crash.”

Carol Vorderman had some choice words about Mr. Raab too.

“Watching @DominicRaab, the Deputy Prime Minister of this appalling lying government, being taken apart on @gmbabout the lies lies lies from Number 10 about Chris Pincher. I’m embarrassed for him.”

Not everyone praised the GMB hosts though. “Susanna and Ed Balls, again a morning full of unbiased reporting. With sighing, eye rolling. This is not a news programme it’s a witch hunt against any politician that doesn’t agree with their biased and Ill informed reporting,” they wrote.

